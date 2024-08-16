Fernanda Lessafamous model and TV host, shared on social media a dramatic experience that left its mark, literally, on her face. With a reel on Instagram, the 47-year-old told her followers the dynamics of the incredible misadventure she was the protagonist of two weeks ago, showing the evolution of her health conditions.

Fernanda Lessa had a dramatic fall while walking her dogs

It all started with a walk in the park with her two dogs. What was supposed to be a quiet outing turned into a nightmare when Fernanda fell from the sixth step, hitting her face violently on the ground. The model, recounting the ugly episode that led to a swollen face, bruises and plasters:

“I am thankful for not having broken my cheekbones, nose, or teeth. No serious damage to my head. Four stitches to my eyebrows. I am not 100% yet, but almost.”

Fernanda explained that the fall was caused by her own dogswho pulled her, making her slide forward. Fortunately, despite the violent impact, the consequences of the accident were not serious. “No serious head damage” reassured Lessa, who once again demonstrated her resilience, facing the pain with strength and gratitude.

The reel, accompanied by the song My Strange Addiction by Billie Eilish, received thousands of views and comments of support from fans, who rallied around the model with affectionate messages.

Fernanda Lessa, born on April 15, 1977 in Rio de Janeiro, began her modeling career in Brazil before arriving in New York, where she became the protagonist of numerous covers and advertising campaigns. In Italy, in addition to working as a model, she hosted various television programs and became a well-known figure to the general public. Since 2017, she has been married to the entrepreneur Luca Zocchi and is the mother of two daughters, Lua and Irahad by the Subsonica keyboardist, Boosta. Her life, however, has not been without challenges: Fernanda has spoken openly about her battles with alcoholism. In 2020 she participated in the Big Brother where he showed his human and vulnerable side, winning the hearts of the public.

