The ninth edition of MasterChef Celebrity came to an end during the night of Monday. Marina Rivers, Inés Hernand, Pitingo and Francis Lorenzo They fought in the kitchens of RTVE to win the long-awaited victory.

After the first two tests, which stood out for the invoice they issued to Pitingo of 637 euros for “loading” several kilos of crayfish, they were Marina and Inés the two final duelistsleaving a close female final.

Dabiz Muñoz, Mauro Colagreco and Jesús Escalera They joined the jury members as guests, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Pepe Rodriguez Rey and Jordi Cruz to top off an edition full of laughter and emotional moments.

The members of the jury were stunned when they tasted the creations presented by the two finalists, which They didn’t get any bad reviews.. Only one dish bordered on perfection, instead of finding it, Marina’s main. “The accompaniment could know more,” explained Jordi.

This was what made Inés Hernand will be proclaimed champion. “You’ve lost your mind!” Pepe surprised with his statement when trying the champion’s dessert. “It’s the smartest dish we’ve had in a long time,” he said.

For its part, Marina was also able to leave very proud. “It bothers me to see a insolent little girl to make a dish that is not his age,” Pepe Rodríguez congratulated him, with a joke that had already been made previously in the program.

This is how we have told it live:

#close #female #final #MasterChef #Celebrity #leaves #jury #stunned #lost #mind