The last days are not played the same as the others. Vertigo appears, fear of the weight of history, the suffocating immensity of transcendence. In the analyzes and forecasts, the one with the most experience in scenarios of maximum tension is usually pointed out as the most prepared to overcome it. For this reason, and also because of its tendency throughout the second round, journalism and general opinion have suspected that the Atlético de Madrid he is going to fall gripped by that pressure, the victim of a struggle in which his immediate pursuer is much more expert.

However, what happened last Sunday in the Metropolitan may have served as a vaccine against that leap into the void: Atlético already saw themselves and felt losing the League in view of Osasuna. He revived when inertia buried him, and like many men who have avoided certain death, the extra life that is presented to him is interpreted as a gift and is enjoyed with a new serenity. The team did not save only three points. Simeone in front of the Navarrese: he looked at the face beyond and told him that he had not played yet. Few experiences deliver so much energy.

It was not vertigo that condemned the descent to Eibar, but a kind of sports logic against which the armory entity had been rebelling admirably for many more seasons than those that were foreseen in the script. It was the most beautiful story of our football in a long time, made even more beautiful by the character and personality of a natural coach from the town next door. Declines, as a general rule, stain resumes, but in this specific case fatality further reinforces the charisma of Beg, who faced with tremendous fortitude the inevitable setback that destiny had in store for him. The Gipuzkoan club always understood that this moment would come sooner or later and made an effort to build a structure and remodel the facilities so that the legacy would last beyond its adventure in First.