The construction of a 27-storey, 116-meter high hotel in the Port of Malaga has enlightened the atmosphere in the city. It presents defenders and detractors in equal measure. The protection of the historic landscape, the economic benefits, the environmental impact, its location or whether it is a work of general interest are the focus of the debate while the project slowly faces the final administrative procedures. Promoted by a fund related to the royal family of Qatar, which will invest 200 million euros, it will be the tallest building on the Costa del Sol and the second in Andalusia after Torre Sevilla. The city council blesses it as a finishing touch to the tourist city and plans to give the green light to the pending procedures while the municipal plenary session – with the votes of PP, Cs and a defected councilor – recently rejected a popular consultation “to avoid giving a feeling of insecurity legal ”to investors. The Council of Ministers will have the last word, probably this year.

Malaga currently has several skyscrapers under construction. The Torre del Puerto hotel, at the end of the eastern dock, is the largest. On plan it has 378 rooms, a large viewpoint and an auditorium for a thousand spectators. It is an opportunity for some and an outrage for others. It is promoted by Andalusian Hospitality II, of the Qatari group Al Alfia, and has always been defended by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre (PP). He sees it as an opportunity for luxury tourism and the icing on the cake for the Malaga of the XXI century, positioning it as a “luxury cruise base”, according to municipal sources. However, the same Urban Planning Area that now approves it objected more than a decade ago when the hotel boost in the area began to be considered. A 2007 report collected by the newspaper Malaga today He mentioned that such a tall building would alter the seafront and reinvent the landscape forever. The main opposition group has also changed its mind at this time. Initially, the PSOE supported the project and asked the Rajoy government to promote it. Now doubt. His municipal spokesman, Daniel Pérez, assures that they have opened a “period of internal reflection”.

Some 300 personalities – from Elvira Lindo and Emilio Lledó to Rogelio López Cuenca and Miguel Ríos – have signed a manifesto against the luxury hotel and another 12,000 people have done the same in a petition in Change.org. In 2019, more than a thousand allegations were presented to the initiative and some were left unanswered. Before, in 2018, the International Council of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), which advises UNESCO, asked to banish the idea due to its irreversible consequences in the city, by breaking the skyline Historical formed by cathedral, citadel and Gibralfaro castle. The visual impact hurts the people of Malaga. Not so much because of the height —there are two buildings of similar height under construction next to the Guadalmedina— as because of the location, which would make the Farola too small, a symbol much loved in the city. The film director José Antonio Hergueta, who acts as spokesman for the citizen platform Defend our horizon, points out that Málaga he is selling “his soul, his essence”. “Our identity,” he insists. The entity does not understand that a skyscraper is today a symbol of modernity, much less with the proposed design. To the landscaping is added the environmental impact. “It is crazy to build on land reclaimed from the sea in the midst of climate change,” says Juana Juncá, from Ecologistas en Acción.

Eduardo Zorrilla, spokesperson for Adelante Málaga, adds as an argument against “the use of public space for private purposes”. It is the one that served the College of Architects of Malaga to show their opposition. The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, denies the speculation. Tired of controversy, last week he spoke out. He recalled that the plot where the building would be erected is an administrative concession for 50 years and that, later, the land will return to the Port. “This is what happens with the Vela hotel in Barcelona”, recalled Rubio, who stressed that the initiative will generate “employment and wealth” and will allow “access to a type of tourism with a high purchasing power” that the city of Malaga does not have today – It barely has two five-star hotels. He also denounced, angrily, the images where the hotel is placed next to the Lamppost to underline its aesthetic impact. “It is a lie that the building goes there,” he stressed. Both buildings will be about 700 meters apart.

The Port called a competition in 2015 and there were only two offers. One barely met any requirements and Andalusian Hospitality II won as expected. “It is a challenge that makes us very excited,” said its representative in Spain, the lawyer Ramón Calderón – former president of Real Madrid – who expects the first guests to arrive at their rooms in 2024. The architect who designed the tower is José Seguí, which considers it an “icon” for the city. “Regarding the impact, any action has it,” he asserted, while recalling that the initial height has been lowered and that there are already around thirty residential towers in the La Malagueta neighborhood, built in the last third of the last century. about a fishermen’s neighborhood. Another hotel, the AC Hotel by Marriott Malaga Palacio, was also built in the 1960s, hiding the cathedral. Time will tell if, now in 2021, history repeats itself.