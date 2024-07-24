The Commissioners took no action

Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton they ended up in contact at the end of the Hungarian GP. The Red Bull driver attempted an inside attack in Turn 1 that the seven-time world champion had not foreseen. The Stewards took no action, considering the collision a racing incident, while for example Nico Rosberg expected a penalty of 5 or 10 seconds against Verstappen.

“He moved under braking” Verstappen’s complaint on the radio, while Hamilton commented on the episode saying “I didn’t move the steering wheel”. To make it more unpredictable the whole thing was the fact that both of them lapped Alexander Albon’s Williams a few metres before, with Verstappen who must have thought he had a good opportunity to try and surprise Hamilton, who had previously always managed to defend himself from the Dutchman’s attacks.

Hamilton and Verstappen explained themselves post-race and there was no tension between the two great duelists for the 2021 title. Below are the images of the contact directly from on board of Alexander Albon who had a front row ticket.