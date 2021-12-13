The Versius * surgical robot will operate for the first time in an Italian public hospital. Cmr Surgical (Cmr), an international robotic surgery company, today announced the introduction of the Versius surgical robotic system atIrccs Polyclinic of Milan, one of the largest healthcare facilities in Lombardy. Versius will be used to develop a multi-specialty program involving Thoracic Surgery and General Surgery.

The Italian market of surgical robotics – explains the company in a note – is one of the largest in Europe and characterized by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. In Lombardy, in particular, there is the highest concentration of surgical robots in Italy, even if 73% of minimally invasive surgery procedures with the aid of the robot are performed in private facilities. The Polyclinic of Milan is the first public hospital in Italy to use Versius, potentially allowing more and more patients to have access to minimally invasive robotic surgery.

“It is wonderful to know that Versius will be used in the Milan Polyclinic, one of the historic and most advanced hospitals in Italy – he comments Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer of Cmr Surgical – IThe concept of collaboration is fundamental for us at Cmr because it represents a great added value that allows us to improve the quality of robotic surgery services more and more.. With its attitude to patient safety and high quality training, a leading hospital such as the Policlinico di Milano is the ideal facility to partner with to show the potential of Versius and provide surgeons with the ability to use this robotic technology firsthand. of new generation to perform minimally invasive surgery treatments “.

“We are pleased to be the first – underlines Luigi Boni, director of the Operating Unit of General Surgery of the Polyclinic of Milan – to have the opportunity to use a new cutting-edge surgical technology. The installation of the Versius robot, the first alternative to the robotic system up to now available on the market in a public facility such as the Policlinico di Milano, could increase the possibility of access to these new technologies by all citizens. Robotic surgery, used in conjunction with laparoscopic procedures, could also help improve the clinical outcomes of patients accessing these interventions through the NHS.“.

Inside the Milan Polyclinic, Versius will be used in a number of procedures including cholecystectomy, low anterior resection and lung resection, a surgical procedure used in the treatment of lung cancer.. The use of minimally invasive robotic surgery in these cases can significantly reduce the physical effort of the surgeon during the execution of the surgery. It has also been shown that compared to open surgery, minimally invasive surgery reduces the patient’s stay in hospital – from weeks to days – and can reduce the risk of surgical site infections, a problem that is estimated to cost healthcare services. all over Europe up to 19 billion euros a year.

The professor said: “Lombard health care has always shown great interest in robotic surgery – he says Mario Nosotti, director of the Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplantation Unit of the Milan Polyclinic – The installation of the Versius robot and in general the implementation of these advanced medical tools represent a huge step forward for public health. The minimally invasive approach of these technologies in more complex surgical procedures, such as the thoracic one, will make it possible to reduce post-operative hospitalization times, resulting in a great advantage both for the patient and for the entire healthcare system. Finally, the accuracy of the surgical gesture is amplified by the robotic instrument, resulting in even more effective and radical interventions. “Versius is already used in several hospitals in Europe, India, Australia and the Middle East, where he was used to perform numerous gynecological, general, thoracic and urological surgery procedures.