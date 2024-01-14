The story of Giulia Lavatura's husband to the investigators: the investigating judge ordered her detention in a psychiatric hospital

Giulia Lavatura the 41-year-old mother accused of having ended the life of her daughter and dog is now hospitalized in the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. It was in this facility that she had the first hearing to validate her arrest and the investigating judge ordered her to be placed in precautionary custody.

Obviously he chose not to send her to a prison, but given her condition psychicchose detention for her in psychiatric ward of the Santa Maria delle Croci hospital in Ravenna.

The husband himself said that the woman had been under treatment for psychiatric problems for approximately 10 years. She had to get gods medicines every day, but he didn't know if he followed the treatment correctly, this was because he was often away for work.

The man also confirmed that he was in that morning home and he was sleeping. She had heard noises, but she would never have imagined something like this. He was convinced that his wife was preparing daughter to go to school.

He only found out around 8am, when the officers went in his home, that her daughter Wendy had lost her life along with her dog Jessy and the woman was survived when he fell from the ninth floor.

At the moment he is waiting for the authorization to be able to get it back the body, to be able to celebrate the little girl's funeral. The investigators, however, decided to carry out tests to understand whether the woman gave her daughter gods sleeping pillsbefore launching into the void.

Giulia Lavatura and the crime she is accused of

Giulia, on the morning of Monday 8 Januaryshortly before throwing himself into the void he had published a strange post on social media, in which he launched accusations towards her father, some of her family members and also towards her husband.

A neighbor said she heard her daughter scream, with the hope of being able to stop the mother. However, Giulia chose to continue with her plan. She picked up the little girl and her left hand tightened the dog's leash.

Despite falling 25 meters, she is the only one who managed to to survive. Unfortunately, little Wendy and her puppy Jessy died instantly after the impact with the ground