The relatives and fishermen of Las Lajitas and other fishing camps in northern Sinaloa demonstrated yesterday outside the Administration of the Topolobampo National Port System to demand justice for the death of young Nathanael. Inside this facility is the Naval Sector, whose sailors are being identified as those responsible for the death of the young man, which the Marine does not recognize, according to the bulletin they made public yesterday about the events.

And it is that the Marine He pointed out that the fishermen evasive maneuvers What they did with their boat caused the collision with fatal results. This when they were fleeing after being surprised on the high seas in which the ban on shrimp capture has not yet opened.

This version is contrasted with that of the young fishermen survivors and other men of the sea. They point out that the sailors pursued them in the interceptor boats, that they threw them on them. In one of those, the Navy boat hit the fishermen’s boat and also hit the head of the young fisherman who died. When the sailors took the boat away with the helpless body inside and one of the young men, other fishermen lashed out at the sailors, who freed the boat with the dead young man.

The investigations They are the ones that will determine the truth. Let there be no protectionism, as it seems they are already trying to do. What is certain is that the family of the young dead fisherman has received support from all sectors, including Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.