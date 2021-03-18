It’s no wonder that this latest Star Wars video game was a breath of fresh air for the saga, sparking quite a big hit. Thanks to this, it is that now Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox Series X | S version is listed, increasing the platforms so that the players of the next generation consoles can enjoy the title accordingly.

Developed by the Respawn Entertainment studio and published by Electronic Arts, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was quite a surprise when it was released in 2019 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Now, as published Gematsu, an image has been released that gives us clues that the version for Xbox Series X | S could be very close.

The version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox Series X | S is listed

This image corresponds to the game classifications table of the German USK, who have classified the versions for Xbox Series X | S and PS5 from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It should be noted that these are completely new, as the versions for Xbox One, PS4 and PC were classified quite some time ago.

Recall that an update was released in January that optimized the game for next gen consoles, however, the native versions have not yet been announced. We just have to wait for the official statement from Electronic Arts, which apparently, it could come very soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on Xbox Game Pass thanks to the partnership with EA Play.