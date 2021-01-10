While we wait for the official announcement of GTA 6, new rumors suggest that the version of GTA V for Xbox Series X | S could use the Red Dead Redemption 2 engine, notably improving the graphics performance on new generation consoles such as the beastly Xbox Series X and small but powerful Xbox Series S. The improvements that all fans expect about this successful title are 4K and Ray Tracing, among other things, as a user already imagined in what a possible GTA V remake on Xbox Series X.

Although, from the beginning we know that Grand Theft Auto V will take advantage of some improvements of Xbox Series X, such as much faster loading times, but we will not see big improvements until the second half of next year, at which time we can enjoy of the best version of this great game from Rockstar Games at 4K, 60 FPS, with Ray Tracing and much more. But while data remains sparse around this next-gen update, well-known insider Tez2 has discovered that the GTA V version for Xbox Series X | S it could use the engine from Red Dead Redemption 2.

This “information” has been shared through gta forums, where said insider mentioned that the latest GTA Online update brings with it files that give the option of using assets from the Red Dead Redemption 2 Rage engine, but you already know that this possibility, no matter how much it exists, does not mean that it will end carried out on a mandatory basis. After all, they are specifications related to information extracted that could even be related to the menus of each game.

They have discovered new structures that were added with the recent update related to the standalone version of GTA Online, and one of them is “rage :: fwuiMessageBase”, the RAGE version of RDR2. The enhanced edition will likely use the RAGE version of RDR2. However, it could be that the user interface would use the RDR2 codebase, while the rest remains the same.

Finally, we remind you that GTA Online will continue to the next generation with more and new updates that will include additional content from GTA Online exclusive to the new consoles and PC. There will also be a new standalone version of GTA Online.