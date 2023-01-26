The version of events of the nurse who rescued the newborn who died of suffocation: it is different from that of the mother

All investigations are underway for the sad story of the newborn, who sadly lost her life while breastfeeding. The nurse who rescued him spoke to her colleagues about what happened that night.

The events took place in the night between 7 and 8 January. Precisely at the Pertini hospital in Rome. The woman of about 30 years, also from the story of some internal sources, had made a Natural childbirthwhich seemed to have gone well.

The baby’s dad said that later 17 long hours of labor, was exhausted and that the staff left her alone. Indeed while breastfeeding, she is herself asleep and it’s only minutes later that the sad truth emerges.

At first, it was reported that the nurse had found the baby white and lifeless near mom. Instead, it later transpired that a roommate saw something strange and ha alerted staff.

However, upon the arrival of the doctors and despite the resuscitation maneuvers, there was nothing more for him to do. They could not help but note its heartbreaking death.

Newborn died of suffocation, the nurse’s version

The colleagues of the woman who rescued the child, in an interview with The messenger they told their side, but they also spoke about conditions of the woman:

He comes to work as always. On the other hand, he has no alternatives. But she is exhausted and distraught. I always have before my eyes the child who was about to lose his life. She could understand anyone, she was unlucky.

From the nurse’s account, she always walked into that room at check and to provide all necessary care. The woman will soon be questioned by the investigators who are dealing with the sad story.

Moreover, to give further answers on the sad episode, he will be alone the autopsy provided on the child’s body.

There will be more updates on the story.