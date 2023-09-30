Chance (or destiny) wanted me to embark again under the command of Captain O’Brian, and twice as much. Patrick O’Brian (1914-2000) was the author of the indisputably best naval adventure series of all time, the 20 novels (plus one unfinished one) starring British Royal Navy Captain Jack Aubrey and his naturalist friend and spy Stephen Maturin and which take place during the time of the Napoleonic Wars. These novels, which Edhasa published in Spanish for 30 years, as they appeared in English, are part of the seafaring (literary) tradition of many readers and are anchored in a privileged place in our hearts and libraries (where they occupy a good part shelf; fortunately there they do not have to pay mooring).

I didn’t think at all about O’Brian—whom I had the good fortune to meet and interview several times (although on one occasion he got angry with me and considered hanging me by the yard, in the nautical sense). Especially since the shipwreck of my brother-in-law’s ship, the celebrated The black pearl, whose tough crew I was occasionally a part of, has removed me from the sea. Anyway, Melville, and this is not to compare, also left his life as a sailor behind and this did not prevent him from writing Moby Dick. In fact, when O’Brian himself died we learned that he had largely invented his biography and that his name was not originally O’Brian, nor was he Irish, nor had he sailed as he claimed, and yet we must see how he described the sequence of holding the topsails, lowering the topmast and preparing the topmast (I don’t remember if that is the order, and don’t ask me what a topmast is, a small topmast, I think).

A sailor in the rigging of the ‘Rose’.

The fact is that the other day I was with some fellow journalists at the Daunt Books bookstore in London when one of them, Jesús García Calero, told me with a big smile of self-satisfaction, “look what I found,” while displaying a small volume. . Was The uncertain land and other poems (Harper Collins, 2023), the paperback edition of O’Brian’s poetry, published in 2019. Hell, I didn’t have it. He was the only specimen (“oh, what a shame”) and Calero rubbed him in my eyes in such a way that I regretted not having drowned him in the Nile once I had the opportunity. His complacency—and the fact that they had already put it in an envelope—prevented him from seeing that I, in turn, had picked up another, even better, book about O’Brian’s universe: the exciting All hand on deck, a modern day high seas adventure to the far side of the world, by Will Sofrin (Abram Press, 2023), the account of the frigate’s adventurous voyage Rose that was going to embody the Surprisethe most famous ship in the Aubrey-Maturin series, in Peter Weir’s 2003 film Master and Commander: the farthest coast in the world.

Patrick O’Brian’s poetry (I finally got the book on Amazon) was published posthumously in 2019 after the poems, a hundred of them, unexpectedly appeared in a manila envelope in a drawer in his old house. Neither the writer’s family nor the trustees had any idea about that material. O’Brian’s stepson, Count Nikolai Tolstoy (son of his second wife, Mary, and an exiled Russian aristocrat), inherited about twenty poems and knew there must be others from the author’s and his mother’s own diaries. of the. But the fact is that O’Brian was a secret poet and none of his readers knew that facet of his creation, beyond the poetry of the sea that he captured in his novels. That said, and that every fan of the writer should read them to complete his vision of him, Patrick O’Brian’s poems have left me personally quite cold.

O’Brian was a very special and difficult man, with an angry streak and ready to feel offended, as happens to proud people who, as happened to him, have only triumphed towards the end of their lives, after many hardships. and humiliations. His verses lack lyricism (I dare say it because he is dead) and are arduous, hard and dry (something rare in a writer of nautical novels); some exude bitterness and a withered Saturnian sadness. The vast majority (despite the beautiful cover of the book with a rough sea on the coast) are from inland and mountains and there are very few marine images (The sea and the sky are silent It is made up of just two repeated stanzas and Walk by the sea to see wonders, is a walk along the shore, with a beautiful verse, yes, “the long blue flash, the halcyon flights” and a note of the “nacreous sea”, the pearly sea, and the “wine-dark sea”, in addition to some mention of a captain and rum). The telluric, rural and agricultural references (pomegranate trees, cypresses, olive trees, orange trees, gardens), as well as the austere tone, refer us to the Latin classics, to a Horace. They are not the epic and romantic verses that a Jack Aubrey would write (although the lucky captain would like to see the stars, protectors of sailors, like the Pleiades, appear on several occasions), but in any case those of a Maturin. In this sense, there are numerous references to birds (flamingos, terns, swans, herons, cormorants, ospreys, plovers, buzzards, partridges, the aforementioned halcyon or kingfisher, the Pyrenean crow) and other animals, along with the appearance mentions of Collioure, Catalonia (the Sardana!) and the Spanish Republicans.

Patrick O’Brian.

There is a poem about the Blitz (the writer met Mary when they both worked in ambulances rescuing victims of Nazi bombing), some that remember their life of extreme material poverty in a cottage in Cwm Croesor, Wales, and arriving in Roussillon in 1949; and others about lost youth and old age —Youth gone, Old Men, When your lance fails (!)—. I have looked for some reference to the darkest episode in O’Brian’s life that apparently tortured him, the abandonment of his first family, with a sick little daughter who died. Maybe that’s what they’re talking about The sorrow & the woe (“the memory of yesterday and its gratuitous and sterile unhappiness”) or When a dry heart sets a bleeding (“When a dry heart bleeds/ then a meaningless liquor is poured/ more like gall”).

Much more rewarding and certainly more nautical is the second book I was telling you about. Will Sofrin’s account of how a very motley crew of thirty sailors (including the author and eight women), under veteran Captain Richard Bailey, took the frigate HMS Rose from Newport, Rhode Island, on the Atlantic, to San Diego, California, on the Pacific, crossing the Panama Canal, for the filming of Master and Commander. The Rose It is an exact replica, built in 1970, of the 1757 British 20-gun frigate of the same name, including the Nelson Checker painting on the ports. Peter Weir fell in love with her upon seeing and visiting her and considered her essential for filming her film based on Patrick O’Brian’s novels. In the film, the Rose became the H.M.S. Surprise, the most famous and iconic ship in the series. So 20th Century Fox bought the boat and shipped it to the set. She certainly wasn’t a pleasure cruise. Sofrin explains the difficulty of maneuvering, with 30 people instead of the between 180 and 250 of a British frigate in its time, a 54.6 meter wooden ship, three masts (the largest at a height above the sea of ​​39. 6 meters, like a 13-story building) and immense stable sails like the Rose (despite also having engines); and also, he says, in the purest O’Brian tradition the complex problems of coexistence on board. The new one Rose, which O’Brian was able to visit on a trip to the United States in 1995, was built in the same shipyards as the replica of the bounty (1960) used in so many films and in which I myself briefly embarked and that I was able to visit—feeling like Fletcher Christian (always Brando’s and not Gable’s or Gibson’s)—on his visit to Barcelona. It must be remembered that that bounty Moderna sank during a voyage in 2012 when she encountered Hurricane Sandy.

The ‘Rose’ as the ‘Surprise’ during the filming of ‘Master and Commander’.

Sofrin, 21 years old at the time and who enrolled in the Rose as a deckhand and carpenter, he makes a wonderful chronicle of the voyage, comparing the experience with that of the sailors of Nelson’s time and making continuous references to the world of Aubrey and Maturin’s novels (and to the filming of Weir’s film with Russell Crowe as Jack). Instead of in hammocks, Sofrin and his companions (all a very unique people, a true tribe) slept in bunk beds. The pay and toilets were slightly better (although not much) than in Nelson’s Royal Navy, they carried out similar watches and had an equally bad time when they found themselves facing a gale gusting to 70 knots. That episode, “terrifying but exciting”, with the sailors moving dangerously around the deck and trying to hold the rudder together, in the open sky, gives goosebumps. As does the ascent through the rigging to the mainmast in full navigation. Or when that same stick is brutally broken, due to the wind and a rogue wave, a great wandering wave. At the other extreme, the beauty of the sails deployed when sailing at full speed (“the real stuff, like surfing a wave at Mavericks”), the phosphorescence of the marine life around the Rose or the idyllic landscape when anchoring on Taboga Island.

They departed Newport on January 10, 2002 and arrived in San Diego for pre-production on February 15 (in April they took the Rosealready Surprise, to Ensenada, Mexico, where filming took place as well as at Fox Studios Baja, in Rosarito; and in the Galapagos). One of the exercises on board during navigation, and that O’Brian could have put in his novels, was to throw a coconut into the water and try to recover it (a coconut is what a human head would look like if someone fell into the water). . The travelers listened to music more varied than that of Locatelli and Boccherini (for his part, Weir played both sailor songs and Pink Floyd during filming). In complete contrast to Nelson’s navy, where grog, the drink of rum mixed with water at a ratio of 1:4, was an institution, on the voyage of the Rose Alcohol was prohibited while sailing (and they were not allowed to jump into the sea from the boat either). On the other hand, there were no whippings with the nine-tailed whip.

The presence of women on board under equal conditions also marks a difference with the times of Aubrey and Maturin. It is true that in O’Brian’s novels we find women on board (as passengers) and that when the British navy called at port it was common for prostitutes to come on board and there to be sex below deck, between the cannons (the expression “son of a son” was coined). a cannon” for the children born of those relationships). We must also remember Nelson’s encouraging phrase “past Gibraltar every man is a bachelor.” Sofrin recalls in his book that homosexual relations were prohibited in the Royal Navy and “sodomy” (including with the goats on board) was punished by the Articles of War with death. But he points out that probably a lot of blind eyes were turned and “situational sexuality” occurred on the boats. The author of All hands on deck He began a relationship with one of his fellow sailors, and has also included that romance.

An image of the frigate Rose under sail.

One of the most exciting moments in the book is when the captain announces that they are entering waters (of Costa Rica) where the presence of modern pirates has been detected. The weapons inventory on board is disappointing: two swords, a musket, signal guns, knives and boat hooks. And the frigate’s guns? The Rose He only carries four, six-pound ones (when he arrives they will put the props on him) and they have gunpowder, but no cannonballs, so they are considering loading them with screws and nails…

Finally, the frigate arrived safely at its appointment with Hollywood to experience the second part of its adventure: the filming, with all its complexities and complications. But that’s another story.

