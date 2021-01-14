Accustomed to pressure from La Masía, Carrión left his mark on all his teams, which he squeezed to the fullest despite financial and sports limitations Carrión, with the notes in hand, yesterday gave instructions to his players in Pinatar Arena. / FC CARTAGENA RUBÉN SERRANO Thursday, 14 January 2021, 01:45



He was the right-handed side of a wonderful generation never seen before in La Masía. Partner of Víctor Valdés, Roberto Trashorras, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and many other stars of the future, in Barcelona B at the end of the 90s, this 22-year-old dedicated defender who was beginning to stand out in the lower categories d