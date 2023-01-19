Cartagena wants to find a solution to their headaches with the arrival of Iván Martos until the end of the season. The versatility of this Catalan footballer, on loan from Almería, should be the key to reinforcing the weakened left back and covering, incidentally, the needs that appear in the defense axis. The albinegro team made official this Thursday the incorporation to loan.

Martos is the fourth arrival of Efesé in the transfer market. Right-back Miguelón, winger Óscar Ureña and striker Darío Poveda had already arrived before.

