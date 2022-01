The so-called old market of Verónicas, which was demolished between 1914 and 1922 to make way for the current one, in the Plano de San Francisco.

Not even the works of the new building, which forced the demolition of the old one, managed to stop that tasty hubbub of aromas and colors that always adorned the traditional Veronicas market. Because they were carried out in parts, contrary to the current municipal proposal, to avoid shortages. And the idea was a success. Although the