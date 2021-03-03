The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the bill “On the Calculation of Time in Ukraine”, which abolishes the seasonal clock change and establishes the concept of a single Kiev time, reports TASS…

The document notes that it differs by an hour from Moscow and will operate, including in the territories that Kiev considers its own, that is, in the Donbass and Crimea.

The author of the bill was the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, a member of the Servant of the People party Ruslan Stefanchuk. In his opinion, the consolidation of a single Kiev time throughout the country will allow Ukraine to fight against the influence of the Russian Federation. In addition, the approach outlined in the document, as noted in the explanatory note, is in line with world practice and the country’s European integration aspirations, since the European Parliament also advocated the abolition of the seasonal clock change.

Earlier it was reported that the Volgograd region is translated into a single time zone with Moscow. This Russian region switched to local time in October 2018 following a referendum. In March 2020, a survey was conducted among residents of the region about returning to the previous time zone. 65% of those who took part in the voting supported the proposal.