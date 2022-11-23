The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a bill to ban the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). This was announced on November 24 by the European Solidarity faction.

The bill provides for a complete ban on any religious organizations and institutions that are part of or recognize in any form subordination in canonical, organizational and other matters of the ROC.

Irina Gerashchenko, co-chair of the faction, said that the purpose of the bill is “to prevent threats to Ukraine’s national security.” According to her, the activities of Orthodox religious organizations in Ukraine should be carried out taking into account the patriarchal and synodal tomos provided to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

On November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate. The agency explained the searches as “counteraction to the explosive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine.”

On the same day, the head of the synodal department for relations between the church, society and the media, Vladimir Legoyda, called the actions of the SBU in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra an act of intimidation of believers. He also recalled that the Russian Orthodox Church, which serves in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, has already become a target for destruction by the “godless authorities.”

The next day, the SBU announced the discovery of “pro-Russian literature.”

On May 27, the local council of the UOC announced that it had decided on independence from the ROC. One of the clergy of the UOC, Volodymyr Tkachuk, said on social networks that the college of clergy insists on dialogue in order to achieve peace on the territory of Ukraine.

The ROC stated that they had not received requests from the UOC to secede. Legoyda then announced that he would pray for the preservation of the unity of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Later, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said that the unity between the Russian and Ukrainian churches was preserved, and the UOC once again testified that it was completely self-governing.

In January 2019, the Patriarchate of Constantinople signed a tomos on the autocephaly of the OCU, created on the basis of two non-canonical churches – the Kyiv Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the situation, announced the direct interference of the Ukrainian authorities in church affairs, and also stressed that as a result, a “united schismatic church of the Istanbul parish” was formed.

As the primate of the UOC Filaret stated, the “new church” is not canonical, and the tomos did not in fact give autocephaly. In response, the OCU deprived him of the “canonical right” to govern the diocese. Then the clergyman accused the “new church” of seizing churches and announced the creation of his own synod.