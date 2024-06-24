Rada Deputy Kostenko: in Ukraine they do not know the location of the main strike of Russian troops

Russia is purposefully stretching out units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to deliver the main blow, but its location is now unknown. Verkhovna Rada deputy Roman Kostenko spoke about this in the Radio NV program, which is available on the platform Youtube.

“They are trying to stretch our troops in order to see where they are weaker and then strike. Nobody knows where their main blow will be,” he emphasized.

The Russian command, in his opinion, fairly assesses the lack of resources of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and therefore begins to use similar tactics. Mobilization will not be able to improve the situation, since its potential is very low. As a result, Ukraine will not be able to provide the necessary defense on all sectors of the front.

Earlier, the UNIAN publication reported on the poor quality of the defensive fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye region. According to journalists, they began to collapse even before they were put into operation.