A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Solomiya Bobrovskaya, said that Ukraine failed to mobilize, and the recruitment of the republic’s army occurs on a quantitative, not qualitative basis. She made the corresponding statement on December 11 in an interview with the Ukrainian publication Telegraph.

“The first problem is the recruitment (of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). – Ed.) on the principle of quantity, not quality. The failure of mobilization is no secret. But this is a consequence of the relaxation of society “with victory tomorrow,” and the selection and methods of work of the TCC (territorial recruitment centers. – Ed.), and, of course, the attitude towards the ordinary soldier in the army as a whole,” Bobrovskaya said.

According to her, Ukrainians are also outraged by the methods of work of the TCC, which can conscript all men in a certain village or region into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, there are families where all men serve, the people’s deputy noted.

“A separate issue is age. Men over 50 or even 45 will never demonstrate the physical results of a man over 30-35. And of course, quality – it’s incredibly difficult for commanders to revive or command soldiers who have addictions, or who generally come with illnesses that are not allowed to serve,” added Bobrovskaya.

On December 8, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mikhail Podolyak, said that a new wave of mobilization in Ukraine would be difficult. As Podolyak noted, the Ukrainian authorities are currently developing a new program of mobilization activities, and are also reviewing approaches to recruiting new citizens into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before this, on December 6, in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Podolyak admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were experiencing difficulties with the advancement of their troops.

On December 6, the American magazine Newsweek wrote that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently suffered only setbacks and is in a very difficult situation on all fronts. The material notes that Western countries have begun to refuse to send additional military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the country’s army is not making any progress.

Earlier, at the end of November, the German newspaper Bild noted that dissatisfaction with the generals, the government and Zelensky personally was growing in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pointed out the “imprudence” of the country’s leadership, and also stated the absence of a communication system between neighboring units in the army. They noted that each branch has to fight for itself.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

