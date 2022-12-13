Ukraine fulfilled one of the conditions of the European Union for the country’s entry into the community – on Tuesday, December 13, the parliament adopted in the second reading a bill on national minorities, said Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

“The Rada adopted bill No. 8224 on national minorities (communities) of Ukraine as a whole. For – 324 (deputy. – ed.). One of the requirements for Ukraine’s membership in the EU has been fulfilled,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the first reading, the Rada adopted this bill on December 7. According to the document, Ukraine “guarantees the free use of national minority languages ​​in private and in the public sphere within the boundaries of the law.” Thus, the bill prohibits direct and indirect discrimination of persons belonging to national minorities, they are guaranteed the right to self-identification and use their language, including in the field of education.

At the same time, for many years the Ukrainian authorities pursued a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to this in April.

Hungary also drew attention to the oppression of national minorities in Ukraine. In February, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Izvestia that Kyiv continues to oppress the Hungarian community and remains deaf to Budapest’s requests to rectify the situation.

In March last year, the UN mission on human rights recorded manifestations of hostility towards national minorities in Ukraine. Then the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed to the aggravation of manifestations of discrimination and inequality in Ukraine. Moscow also welcomed the UN report’s recommendation to the Kyiv authorities to adopt a law on national minorities aimed at protecting the linguistic rights of the population.

In recent years, a policy of Ukrainization has been actively pursued in Ukraine. So, for example, the state language of the country has already become mandatory in various spheres of life (media, education, the service sector, and others).

In 2017, Ukraine adopted a law “On Education”, according to which children of national minorities can study in secondary school exclusively in Ukrainian. At the same time, they still have the opportunity to learn their native language in kindergarten and primary school. From 2020, representatives of national minorities can only study their native language as an elective. Then this law has caused wide condemnation from the European Union and Russia.