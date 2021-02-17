The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on the events at Euromaidan, prepared back in 2020. In it, the deputies named those responsible, in their opinion, in the death of people and the loss of territories by Ukraine, reports “Strana.ua”.

The document assesses the events of 2013-2014, which in Ukraine are officially called the Revolution of Dignity. 295 deputies voted in favor of the resolution, including 200 members of the Servant of the People presidential faction.

The text says that in 2010-2014, President Viktor Yanukovych usurped power, which led to the undermining of the foundations of Ukraine’s national security and defense, as well as violations of human rights and freedoms.

The Revolution of Dignity itself is called “one of the key moments of Ukrainian state building and the spokesman for the national idea of ​​freedom.” It is also said that the heroes of the Heavenly Hundred gave their lives against the dictatorship and for democracy.

The authors of the decision emphasize that those guilty of crimes on the Euromaidan must be brought to justice. The police and the authorities were named as the culprits of the deaths.

“The illegal activities of individual employees of the Berkut special police units, police officers, servicemen of internal troops, bailiffs, prosecutors, judges and other officials and officials during the Revolution of Dignity are condemned as causing irreparable harm to the state and society,” the resolution says.

In addition, the text says that the “occupation” of Crimea and Donbass by Russia happened “not least due to the policy of Viktor Yanukovych and the criminal regime he formed, which was supported by the Russian Federation and acted contrary to the national interests of Ukraine.”

Euromaidan – massive anti-government demonstrations in Kiev and other cities that ended with the overthrow of Yanukovych. More than 100 people were killed in the clashes between protesters and security officials.

In 2014, Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum on the peninsula. Part of Donetsk and Lugansk regions declared independence, Kiev tried to return them by force. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.