Member of the Verkhovna Rada Nagornyak called the situation with the energy system of Ukraine extremely difficult

In Ukraine, there is an extremely complicated situation with the energy system. Verkhovna Rada deputy Serhiy Nagornyak told about this in Telegramchannel of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to him, the World Bank has estimated the cost of restoring the energy system at about 10 billion hryvnia (about 24 billion rubles), since more than 26 substations in the country have been partially destroyed.

Another problem, according to Nagornyak, is the lack of foreign companies that could participate in the restoration. “They are afraid to send their specialists,” he explained.

The MP also said that the Ukrainian specialists needed to repair the energy system were mobilized.

Earlier, the Ukrainian energy company DTEK warned residents of the country that the coming winter will be difficult due to the destruction of the energy system. The country ended the 2022 heating period in conditions “when 75 percent of thermal generation was destroyed or damaged.”