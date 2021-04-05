Ukraine is closer than ever to a large-scale war in the Donbass; if hostilities start, thousands of citizens will die. This was announced on Monday, April 5, by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Ilya Kiva.

“Assessing the current policy of lawlessness and actions to usurp the power of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, I can say with full confidence that we are closer than ever to the beginning of a large-scale war in Donbass, which will engulf the entire country. The more victims there are, the better for the authorities, ”he said in a Telegram channel.

According to him, such decisions can be prepared with the aim of “legalizing illegal actions in relation to opposition political parties.” The deputy claims that the authorities are afraid of representatives of such associations.

At the same time, Kiva stressed that the outbreak of the war would become a real opportunity for the Ukrainian authorities to “switch the discontent of the citizens of the country.”

On April 3, it became known that for the first time since July 27, 2020, after the adoption of additional ceasefire measures in the Donbass, Ukrainian security forces used artillery pieces prohibited by the Minsk agreements during shelling of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

On April 2, Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Rinat Kuzmin, said that Kiev was in the process of preparing for war. He called on all the political forces of the country to unite to restore peace in Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.