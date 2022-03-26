The light tower that is at risk of falling in Zeneta. / Local Police of Murcia

EP Saturday, March 26, 2022, 7:08 p.m.



The agents of the Local Police of Murcia, from the group of the district of Alquerías, cut off traffic from the Vereda de la Ermita in the district of Zeneta, due to the danger of the fall of the light tower of the soccer field.

The Local Police of Murcia reported that, apparently, the light tower suffered damage to the base, after recent episodes of rain and wind and there is a risk that it will fall. For this reason, they ask the neighbors to look for alternative routes.