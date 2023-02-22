After two days of testimony from Sergio Villarreal Barragan, The Greathitman of Beltrán Leyva Brothers Cartelagainst the former Secretary of Security, Genaro Garcia Luna here it was published that if the prosecutors wanted to achieve a conviction in the Eastern District Court in Brooklyn, they would have to present more solid witnesses and evidence to support their claims, because by continuing to present hearsay witnesses, no one would be surprised if their accusations collapsed. In the end, his strategy worked and yesterday, the jury found him guilty of all five charges against him.

Less than three days of jury deliberations were enough, after a trial that was expresswhere prosecutors worked under the current legal doctrine in US courts called the Mosaic Theorythrough which they brought a dozen criminals, many of them captured by garcia moonso that they were repeating the same thing, that he received money from the Sinaloa Cartel, from different angles and trenches – some of them were even enemies -, and in the end the whole puzzle was put together with the small pieces they contributed. The defense strategy of attacking the credibility of the witnesses was insufficient.

At the end of June the sentence of garcia moon, although the initial parameters establish 20 years in prison to life imprisonment, which will purge the person who was the powerful Secretary of Security and the axis of the strategy of the war against drugs, which generated a lot of animosity and enemies that ended up ending his career and fame. public. The DEAwith whose second commands in Mexico crashed permanently, charged the bill; he Sinaloa cartel also. Indirectly, it is also a strong criticism of the American intelligence and police services, with whom garcia moon worked for three decades, from when he was in the CISEN. during all that time garcia moon It had a double certification, required by the US services so that they could share the most sensitive and secret information in the fight against criminals. At the end of his career in public service, the main partner he had in private consulting GLAC was Jose Rodriguez, who was head of the INC in Mexico until September 2001, when he was called urgently to langleyhours after the terrorist attack in Al Qaedaand they commissioned him to hunt Osama bin Ladenwhich his team eventually caught.

The verdict in Brooklyn against him, it is also one of the guilt of the American services and agencies. How was it possible that for 30 years they did not detect that he was linked to the Sinaloa cartel? How was it that you were rewarded, recognized and allowed to live with the highest personalities of the government of USA? How did he miss it too? mossad, who trained him and trained several in his closest team, some of whom were also mentioned in the trial? How was it that he was already out of the government, the Department of State hired him to design a police model in Latin America? How was the main beneficiary of criminal intelligence technology within the Merida Initiative?

The DEA and the prosecution achieved the claim in cases of high impact on Mexico with the verdict against Garcia Luna. They made serious mistakes in the capture of the general Salvador Cienfuegosformer Secretary of Defense, who had to be sent back to Mexicodue to pressure from the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, accompanying it with an apology. The second came out positive, using the same techniques: protected and cooperating witnesses, without any evidence, but with persuasiveness, once the trial arrived, to convince a jury.

The verdict is oxygen for Lopez Obrador How could I not have given it all to him? Amazon. Yesterday he reiterated that he would sue for moral damages in USA to the lawyer of Garcia Luna, Cesar de Castrofor having asked – based on a 2012 affidavit from Reynaldo The King Zambada-, if he had given seven million dollars to an intermediary of today’s president, for a campaign against Vincent Fox. He also said that he would wait for the jury’s decision to analyze whether it would be appropriate to open criminal cases against former president Felipe Calderón in Mexico.

garcia moon He will not be released for who knows how many years, but neither with his sentence nor with the result of the civil suit that the Mexican government filed in a court of Florida to recover more than 700 million dollars that, he accuses, he obtained from corruption, the trials that impact us are going to end, today intangible, but that the Mosaic Theory it laid the foundation for the future, should it become necessary. As was pointed out here eight days ago, from the procession of prosecution witnesses a cashier could be made and argued that garcia moon it was a symbol of what they must be receiving in the court of Brooklyn: Mexico is a rogue state that is rotten.

You didn’t need to know the verdict against garcia moon to understand that in the eyes of Americans -particularly in Washingtonand especially in the Capitol-, collusion between authorities and drug cartels makes MexicoToday, a nation infiltrated and controlled by criminals. In just two weeks, the prosecution and the witnesses provided by the DEAthey built that idea on Mexicolike it or not those who consider that in the dock of the accused in Brooklyn only the ex-secretary was there.

The guilty verdict should shake everyone. In USAbecause all those who did not know who he was should be held accountable garcia moon until the DEA showed it to him. In Mexicobecause beyond the verdict, the prosecutor’s office proved that it can use criminals that the government in which the former secretary worked detained and extradited, if they are functional to the interests of the Department of Justice and the DEA. The verdict is a message that transcends the court and Garcia Luna.