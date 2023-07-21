The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict of the Khamovniki District Court against Tryasnikov and Dzhura, who attempted to kill pop singer Avraam Russo in 2006. This was reported on Thursday, July 20, in the Telegram channel of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the department, the lawyers’ appeals were rejected, the attackers will continue to serve their sentences in a strict regime colony.

“The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict … in the criminal case of the attempted murder of Abraham Russo and his bodyguard, and the appeals of lawyers and convicts were not satisfied,” the TV channel leads “Star” Prosecutor’s message.

According to the agency, the attempt on Russo’s life was conceived by Telman Ismailov for reasons of personal hostility. He instructed a personal bodyguard to find the perpetrators. Through persons not identified by the investigation, he hired three men for a monetary reward: Vitaly Dzhura, Alexei Tryasnikov and Mikhail Demkin.

According to the city news agency “Moscow”Demkin illegally acquired a Kalashnikov assault rifle and cartridges for it, and Dzhura and Tryasnikov acquired mobile phones to communicate with each other and obtain information about Rousseau’s routes.

The assassination attempt on the artist took place on the night of August 19, 2006 near his house on Plyushchikha Street. Rousseau was injured in his left thigh. Demkin threw away his weapon and fled. The artist was hospitalized. He has been treating injuries after an assassination attempt for many years, the website writes. kp.ru. He has already undergone several operations, but old injuries periodically remind of themselves. At the examination in March, it turned out that the artist’s vein bypass surgery, which was carried out a year ago to restore blood circulation, was successful.

In November last year, the jury convicted the defendants in the case of the attempt on Russo. They were charged under the articles “Attempt to Murder”, “Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation, Shipping or Carrying of Weapons” and “Aiding an Attempted Murder”.

It is noted that Demkin died in 2014, and the court sentenced Dzhura to nine years in prison, Tryasnikov to 12 years in prison. Telman Ismailov received political asylum in Montenegro.