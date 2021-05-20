Monaco (AFP)

The “war of words” between seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen erupted before the “street war” in the principality of Monaco, which receives Sunday the fifth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship. The Mercedes driver praised the importance of the competition that brings him together with his chaser. Live on the title this year Verstappen, chord player that “Mad Max” “has a lot to prove.” Hamilton, 36, comes from the fact that he won seven world titles and this year he led the drivers ’ranking with 94 points from 3 wins, 14 ahead of the Emilia-Romagna winner Dutch at the Italian circuit, Imola. Hamilton, who won 15 days ago at the Spanish circuit of Catalonia, recognized his 98th victory in his career as “mutual respect” between them. The championship this year portends more competitive pictures between drivers, while fans of the world championship are waiting for the “tire side-frame” struggle, noting that the first turn on the Imola circuit has witnessed the only friction between them so far. Hamilton said: I think I have done the best by avoiding all the accidents so far, but we still have 19 major awards and we can get friction between us, I hope that will not happen. ”He added: I think, maybe Max has a lot to prove, and I’m not necessarily in the boat. The same, while I am here in the long run, it is a marathon, not a fast race … and that is why I have the numbers that I have. ” And Abizaid: I will continue to do so and do my best to make sure to avoid friction with each other. Verstappen, 23, was not late, rejecting what his competitor said, saying: I have nothing to prove. And the winner in Imola, who finished second in 3 other races, continued: To avoid friction, is something we strive for together. We did a good job, and rightly so. But we are racing hard, avoiding contact, so let’s hope to follow along and stay on the track and race tough against each other. The Monaco Grand Prix, which is held on the streets of the emirate, is among the oldest in the world championship, and this year it was included again on the “first category” calendar after its curators decided to cancel the race last year due to the repercussions of the outbreak of the Corona virus. The race this year is also witnessing a mass procession, as about 7,500 spectators will be allowed to be in the stands, after some spectators who received the “Covid-19” vaccine were allowed to attend the Bahrain Prize and then Barcelona “1000 by lot”. In 2019 Hamilton avoided losing to Verstappen to claim his third victory in the emirate, but due to the development of Red Bull’s performance this year, we are expected to see more ferocity in Sunday’s race. This is what the Briton confirmed, saying: It will be very, very difficult to beat Red Bull at the weekend. This has always been a good arena for them, and given the proximity between us, you can imagine this week their ability to be in the forefront. ”He concluded: But we will do our best to make sure that does not happen. Austrian Tutu Wolff agreed to his driver’s words, saying: “We are at the weekend and we know they are the team we have to beat.” Wolff said he was happy to be back in the principality, “It is a unique and eventful week for drivers and teams, with no margin of error. And we love the challenge. ”With the adoption of Friday as a day of rest in Monaco, the first and second periods of free trials will be held Thursday, in preparation for the third period and formal experiments Saturday. The winding streets and narrow turns make the excesses a difficult and sometimes deceptive task, with a greater emphasis on the“ exam ” On Saturday instead of Sunday’s race, 11 of the last 15 winners started from first. Hamilton is chasing his 101st start from first place at a time when Verstappen’s record is still unsuccessful in the emirate. This tour on the Mediterranean coast is also an occasion Historic for the British Williams team, which will run its 750th race in Formula 1 since its inception in 1977. On this happy occasion, British drivers George Russell and Canadian Nicholas Latifi hope to collect their first points for this year for a team that is the second most crowned among the manufacturers with 9 titles World championship behind Ferrari (16), to 7 driver titles, and only Ferrari and McLaren managed to exceed this threshold (750 awards) in the world championship, noting that the latter renewed the contract of its British driver Lando Norris (21 years) for several years. The 21-year-old is fourth in the drivers ’standings after entering the points table in the past four races, while his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo, a two-time winner in Monaco, is ranked fourth in the drivers’ standings. Seventh.