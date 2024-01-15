The crew of the portable anti-aircraft missile system (MANPADS) “Verba” eliminated the reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “Furia” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Artemovsk direction in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). Footage of the work of Ivanovo anti-aircraft gunners was shared on Tuesday, January 16, by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, the enemy drone destroyed by the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation carried out aerial reconnaissance along the positions of the Russian military in the Artemovsk direction.

After Russian troops identified the Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV, the target was immediately escorted and successfully eliminated.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense notes that military personnel of the air defense (air defense) crew of the Ivanovo Guards formation of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) daily carry out tasks to cover units, places of concentration of personnel and equipment from enemy reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

Earlier, on January 15, Russian military personnel told Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin about how they are fighting the enemy in the Artemovsk direction, and also showed their leisure time outside of combat. In the presented footage you can also see how the military carries out remote mining. In addition, a serviceman with the call sign Ashkinadze showed the correspondent part of the captured arsenal of the Russian military.

On January 14, Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin visited the location of a tank unit of the Russian Armed Forces and showed the situation there. The tankers spoke about the task of covering firing points so that infantry could get close to them. To do this, the crews fire from closed positions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

