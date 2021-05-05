The rituals of the True Cross ended yesterday with the return to the Basilica of the Sacred Relic and the blessing of the city and the fields from the usual battlements. The Knights of the Palio and a representation of the Company of Armaos accompanied the authorities in the tour inside the parade ground of the fortress. Before entering the temple, several salutes of honor were fired at the Vera Cruz.

In the last days, only rituals and religious ceremonies were celebrated, which once again served so that the people could show their veneration to the Sacred Relic. Yesterday morning, the Vera Cruz left the parish of El Salvador towards the church of La Concepción, where the first Eucharist was celebrated with the temple full of faithful to complete the allowed capacity. After adoration, she was taken back to the convent of the Carmelite Fathers. At the end of the act, the procession traveled to the La Consolación school, where the community of religious was waiting. Later, the Vera Cruz was taken to El Salvador.

In the afternoon the transfer to the basilica began where the blessing took place towards the four cardinal points from the wall. At the end of the act, the Sacred Relic was handed back to the rector, Emilio Andrés Sánchez. The ceremony put an end to atypical parties due to the Covid pandemic.