The World Cup is the most important event in the world of sports. This is the maximum event for the most watched and played sport on the entire planet, so there are an enormous amount of benefits around this whole situation but mainly from the economic aspect for the host country. For this, the host countries must have the necessary infrastructure (stadiums, training fields, hotels, etc.) as well as the economic capacity to host such an event.
The 2026 and 2030 venues have already been defined, the first being a triple venue with the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the first World Cup in history that will have 48 teams while the centenary edition of the World Cups is hosted by In a strange decision by FIFA, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will receive only 1 match while the rest of the competition will be played in Spain and Morocco with the final, which is expected to be at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Now, within what was the announcement of the venues for the 2030 World Cup, FIFA announced that the 2034 World Cup will be played in Asia or Oceania, so they invited the different federations of these confederations to make proposals to host the tournament. A few minutes after this statement, Saudi Arabia announced that it would present itself as a possible venue and this was something that did not surprise anyone in the world of football but that even ended up raising suspicions.
In addition, it had been mentioned that Australia was going to present itself to fight to be the host after having received the last Women’s World Cup in a very good way, but in the last hours it was confirmed that the oceanic country dropped out of this fight so the team was left Arab as the only competitor to receive this tournament and it is expected that no one will join the dispute. This means that, practically, we can say that it will be the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.
