Filippo Turetta’s lawyer explained that the meeting has been postponed, as both parties need psychological support

Although the authorization from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Venice arrived yesterday to the parents of Filippo Turetta in order to meet their son, the mother and father of Giulia Cecchettin’s murder postponed the visit. The 22-year-old’s lawyer explained that both parties need psychological support before the meeting which promises to have a high emotional impact.

He spent his fifth night in the cell of the protected department of the Montorio prison in VeronaFilippo Turetta, 22 year old accused of the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend and peer Giulia Cecchettin.

His defense lawyer, the lawyer Giovanni Carusowho took the position after the resignation of his colleague Emanuele Compagno, told the press that his client is quite Calmspends his days without particular problems and talks to his cellmate.

Yesterday, Wednesday 29 November, it arrived the authorization by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Venice to visit from his parents.

However, the lawyer explained that Turetta’s mother and father preferred take more time. Thus refusing the summons and postponing it to the next few days.

This is because, the lawyer Giovanni Caruso always explained, it will be a encounter with a strong emotional impactby both parties. So, both the boy and Mr. Nicola and Elisabetta need a psychological support before confronting.

The date on which the interview will take place has not yet been announced. It should still be a day of next week.

The interrogation of Filippo Turetta

Two days ago, on the morning of Monday 28 November, in the presence of the lawyers of Filippo Turetta and the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo, it was held the warrant interrogation in the Verona prison.

The 22-year-old has essentially confirmed the confessions made to the German Police at the time of the arrest. And that is that he killed his ex-girlfriend.

He further stated that he was heartbroken for the tragedy he caused, who is looking within himself for the reasons for what happened and what is said ready to pay for what he did.

Making use of the right not to respondthe interrogation lasted for just over half an hour.