Every child sooner or later faces a question that adults love so much: “What will you be when you grow up?” And, often, the question drags another, immediately after: “The same as mom or dad?”. The crossroads, for Pietro Castellitto, offered two paths: actor and filmmaker, like Sergio; or writer and screenwriter, like Margaret Mazzantini. Although there is always a third: something different. “I grew up in a family that did everything to prevent me from choosing this profession. You run the risk of changing your character, you control it little, it depends a lot on being in the right place and at the right time. I have tried not to make movies ”, he declares to EL PAÍS. Something clearly went wrong. Because Castellitto has presented this Tuesday eneahis second film as a director, in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

More information

Although the Mostra has many more heirs of well-known surnames this year. So many as to wonder if precisely their origin has opened a privileged red carpet for them to such an exclusive setting. Or if, on the contrary, the fame of those who preceded them puts a weight on the shoulders, a more skeptical look. Maybe both are worth it. Or nothing. spoiled kids. Or future geniuses. The answer is in the hands of time. And from the public.

“It has always happened, in the history of art. How many children have become even better painters than their parents? If you are born into a family of directors, or performers, along with your mother’s milk you suck love for cinema. There may be a rejection of the parents’ work. But, if they choose it, it obviously makes it easier for them: they acquire specific skills, but also knowledge, contacts. The atmosphere is the same”, says Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the contest. Although, sooner or later, the young man must begin to walk on his own legs. Only then, perhaps, can he see if he is able to stand on his own. Just think of Javier and Carlos Bardem. Or in the Fondas, the Douglases or the Skarsgards.

Sofia Coppola has gone so far as to turn the issue around. “Now do they ask your father more about you than the other way around?” They snapped at her today in the talk with a group of international journalists at the Lido, where she has presented, in a contest priscilla. And where, apart from thanking Francis Ford for so many teachings, he was also able to talk about lost in translation either the virgin suicides. That is, of everything he has built since then. A further indication of the status achieved was found in another response: “I haven’t thought about this in a long time”.

Sergio Castellitto presents ‘Enea’ this Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival. YARA NARDI (REUTERS)

The puppies of the Mostra hope, one day, to be able to say the same. Today, however, it still seems impossible for them to avoid the long shadow of their parents. Perhaps for this reason, perhaps, many prefer to embrace her. enea is directed by and stars Pietro, but also features his brother, Cesare, and of course his dad Sergio. The Mexicans Mariana and Santiago Arriaga, for their first feature, open sky, have filmed a script written by their celebrated father, Guillermo. Marina Alberti centers the short Aitana in his mother, daughter of María Teresa León and Rafael Alberti. and the documentary Opus It was a family pact: when the pianist Ryuichi Sakamoto knew that his life was coming to an end, he gathered his strength for one last concert. Probably, only one director could count on his trust to film something like this: his son, Neo Sora.

“open sky was written by Guillermo in the mid-nineties. Since we were children we knew it existed, but it was only in 2016 that Santiago found the manuscript while organizing boxes of documents at home with our mother. He immediately told me that he found what could be our first film. Since then we had the intention of directing it”, recalls Mariana Arriaga. The three attest to the pleasure of such a homely project, of making movies as a family. And Santiago emphasizes that his responsibility was with the story and with working as best they could: “The rest is not in our control.” Because a famous parent can increase the opportunities. And also exposure and passion, from children, towards a sector. But, at the same time, magnifying glasses and suspicions increase.

Olmo and Julian Schnabel on Sunday at the Venice Film Festival. YARA NARDI (REUTERS)

Did they get here on their own merits? Was it Olmo Schnabel who managed to sign for his debut, Pet Shop Days, to performers like Willem Dafoe or did dad Julian contribute? The huge budget of enea Is it only due to the confidence in the talent of Pietro Castellitto? Is the hermeticism of cinema as an art that almost only rich bourgeois can afford to be reiterated in this way? Inevitably, directors without a famous last name ask themselves these and other similar questions. And if the climb to Olympus that they face is only a path of roses for the son of. Sofia Coppola herself admits to having wondered about it: “I have always considered myself very lucky. And I have thought about how people who come from outside can have more access. It’s such a closed world.”

Some of the films do not finish off the doubts. So much open sky as enea They have flashes, but also various problems. The first has received mixed reviews: exciting road movie of revenge for some; flat and ill-fated story, for others. And Castellitto’s film is as full of ambition as it is lacking in balance. It may be just the hunger to prove his worth, but the director has put so much meat on the grill that none of them can be savored at ease: ideas follow one another to the point of stepping on each other. The feeling of not knowing what will happen next is appreciated. But the viewer ends up saturated. And discovering, once the fireworks go off, a not-so-complex background landscape. At least, yes, the creator tries. The rest, perhaps, will come with experience.

“Be son of It can help a little if you have no talent, if your goal is to appear as an extra in a series. But if you want to do things with commitment and quality, you risk it, perhaps even more than the others”, argues Castellitto. The filmmaker reports that he works for him on the scripts; his family only sees them at the end. The teaching given by artist parents, for him, affects more in another area: knowing from the beginning the ups and downs of the trade, the great joys and the tremendous disappointments. “You are more prepared and willing to endure,” he says.

Useful qualities, actually, for life, even far from the cinema. Because the seventh art fascinates. But Guillermo Arriaga celebrates something even more relevant in his children: “They learned from their mother and me that they shouldn’t be afraid of anything, that life is worth it, especially professionally, because of the ability to take risks and bet. The passion and dedication that they have put into their first long are a source of pride. But their greatest virtue is in the people they became, above any professional achievement.” Teachers, bakers, cashiers, film directors. What does it matter what each child will be when they grow up. “Let them do what they love,” suggests Sofia Coppola. Because there is a trade that any mom and dad hopes to teach first: being a good person.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT