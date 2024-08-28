The Venice Film Festival takes place on an island. It is a well-known fact. But for years it has also been a metaphor. The Lido is reached in vaporetto, after almost an hour of sailing from Venice. A much larger ocean, however, separates the world view of the oldest film festival and that of the Italian government. The Mostra awarded two films in 2023 about the odyssey of migrants, while Giorgia Meloni’s government tries to return them to their country or prohibits them from approaching its ports; the Golden Lion was crowned in 2021 The event, long denunciation of the right to abortion that the Prime Minister managed to remove from the joint declaration of the G-7 two months ago. The festival screens host stories of transsexuals and refugees, combat discrimination against the weak, and advocate feminism and anti-fascism. Topics absent from the agenda of the leader of the Brothers of Italy. Except to attack them.

More information

So, in the face of a recent coincidence, the odds were clear. The far right was already in charge from Palazzo Chigi. And the contract of the artistic director of the Mostra del cine, Alberto Barbera, was coming to an end after 13 years. The government had already changed a good part of the heads of public television; the heads of some of the main museums; or the presenter of the Sanremo festival in the last five years, one of the most successful and also progressive. Critics spoke of Rai as “TeleMeloni”, and denounced a plan to occupy the biggest megaphones of art and combat the alleged cultural hegemony of the left. Barbera’s destiny, as several local media hinted, was written. And yet, there he remains, at the head of the 81st edition, which opens today, Wednesday. Beetlejuice Beetlejuiceby Tim Burton. Not only that: it has been renewed until 2026.

“All these concerns were due to the fact that when a Minister of Culture arrives [Gennaro Sangiuliano]the first thing he usually does is to renew the main leadership positions. Which, in effect, has happened for many institutions and initiatives. In fact, the president of the Venice Biennale himself [que organiza los festivales de cine, arte, danza o arquitectura] “It has changed,” Barbera said over the phone. The appointment of writer and journalist Pietrangelo Buttafuoco — with a long political and ideological career on the right — increased the uncertainty surrounding the director of La Mostra.

Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera with Pedro Almodóvar on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Human Voice’ in September 2020. ETTORE FERRARI (EFE)

Would the new boss choose someone more like-minded? Who? Barbera didn’t even know him. Many citizens probably didn’t either, beyond his well-known conversion to Islam. But now that he has been confirmed, the artistic director only has thanks: “He has shown great intelligence and vision, regardless of his political affiliation. He is more interested in the smooth running of the job. There are no differences in my work, with total autonomy and freedom. I know he has received a lot of pressure, but he has hidden it from me. And the truth is that I have always defined myself as a technician.”

Barbera may have shielded himself verbally behind neutrality. But he himself, when faced with the abyss between the selection of films during his years in office and the position of the Executive, admits: “It is obvious. It is impossible to hide or avoid.” The president has not visited the festival since she has governed the country. But she was there on the graffiti “we are all anti-meloni” that appeared last year on the Lido. Or in a frame from the documentary March on Romeby Mark Cousins, in 2022, which outraged Brothers of Italy. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and current Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, did walk the red carpet in 2023. He also attended in 2018, just when the election was planned In my own skin, film that denounced the death of Stefano Cucchi after a police beating. The politician justified his absence from the room with: “I don’t have time for cinema.” But, when the accused officers were sentenced, in 2019, he said: “This shows that drugs always do harm.” To which the sister of the deceased young man, Ilaria Cucchi, today a left-wing MP, replied by calling him a “jackal.”

Minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, with his partner, Francesca Verdini, on the red carpet of the Venice film festival, on September 4, 2020. YARA NARDI (Reuters)

The contract renewal, in any case, does not seem to have changed Barbera. This year, she even ups the ante: on Thursday, September 5, she will be seen at the Lido M. The son of the century, Joe Wright’s adaptation in series format of the colossal biography of Mussolini written by Antonio Scurati. That is, a narration about the darkness of the fascist regime that Meloni and several representatives of his government never stop denying; based, moreover, on the books of an author recently censored by Rai precisely for a speech in which he regretted that the president did not repudiate the worst chapter of the Italian past. It was never broadcast. Perhaps Scurati can recover it in Venice. “I reported my intention to select it, as well as some documentaries [sobre Trump y Bolsonaro, entre otros]. There has never been any objection,” Barbera says. But the annual controversy at the festival already has a firm candidate.

The Mostra will continue to tell the story of everyone’s world. Among the 21 films in the competition alone, there are stories of lost teenagers and women fighting for their sexual freedom; organized crime and sadomasochistic relationships; exploited workers and wild parents. After dividing and winning in San Sebastian in 2020 with Beginning, sand will see the return of Dea Kulumbegashvili with April, The film focuses on a clinic that performs clandestine abortions in Georgia.. And it will be discovered The jockey, by Luis Ortega, “one of the most original voices in Argentine cinema,” according to Barbera.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stands next to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a NATO meeting in Washington, July 11. Yves Herman (REUTERS)

And, of course, there will be the usual lineup of highly anticipated films (and now also series): The room next doorPedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature film; the return of Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Joker, Folly of Two, alongside Lady Gaga and again under the direction of Todd Phillips; the homosexual passion of William S. Burroughs in Queerby Luca Guadagnino, with Daniel Craig in the role of the writer; Maria, by Pablo Larraín, with Angelina Jolie embodying the end of Callas; the debut of Alfonso Cuarón on the small screen, with Observed, starring Cate Blanchett, or the new series by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, New Years. And an invasion of stars like Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julianne Moore and Jude Law.

Here is another Barbera stamp. Since taking over, he has sealed the alliance between Venice and Hollywood and the big platforms.. And so, with the Oscars, where there are always several films presented at the Lido. Some critics accuse him of not giving enough space to auteur cinema, but the renewed visibility of the event, a key event in global cinema, supports him, and may have contributed to renewing his contract. “The festival is, and must remain, a space for meeting and reflection on art, not on the political terrain,” he maintains. The island of the Lido offers a different vision and a different Italy. Whoever rejects Meloni’s winning bandwagon can jump on the vaporetto of the festival. It is about to set sail again.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe