In the trenches, death awaits them. If they turn around, so does death: desertion is punishable by death. Even a wound does not guarantee the soldiers salvation. At most, a short stay in the hospital until the doctor sends them back to the front: a single eye, a freshly stitched chest or a crushed hand do not disqualify them from shooting. However, even the belligerent doctor who co-stars in the film is not able to stop them from shooting. Battlefield, Gianni Amelio’s film, presented today Saturday in competition at the Venice Film Festival, gives in to the wave of deaths that suddenly invades the stretchers in 1918. He has been treating the weakest soldiers for some time. He knows all the tricks of those who pretend to be disabled. But what he is witnessing now is unspeakable. The deadliest bullet of the First World War is not seen.

History would eventually call it the Spanish flu. And, as the film recalls, it is estimated that it killed 50 million people worldwide. In Italy, about 600,000: the same number of people who died in the fighting. A swift and relentless disease. As The Order aspired to be, a religious fundamentalist and neo-Nazi organization that emerged in the United States in 1983. And recovered in the thriller homonym of Justin Kurzel, with Jude Law, also in the running for the Golden Lion. “The film had to be made now,” said the actor. Another epidemic: extremists willing to kill anyone who thinks differently. Another real event. Although, among so many serious infections, the festival also lamented a cinematic ailment: the absence of risks.

And that the start of Battlefield Intrigue. A soldier rummages through piles of corpses to make use of whatever he can find, even if it’s just a piece of bread. A hand emerges from the pile and, shortly after, it transforms into a shot of a wounded but smiling soldier: he believes he has benefited from a miracle. Until he and hundreds of other desperate people arrive at the hospital. The chief doctor applies an unscrupulous selection: priority is given to the most serious cases; the rest, to winning the battle. Another doctor, however, uses his science to help the sick to worsen their condition and be able to return home.

Is it better to face an amputation than the enemy? When can, or should, an order be disobeyed? And what to do if there is no way to cure everyone? Tough dilemmas. A military massacre and a viral one. Human beings as powerless pawns of leadership or destiny. All the premises for a fascinating film. With echoes of Covid-19. And with Alessandro Borghi, one of the best Italian actors. At the press conference, he said that he had never worked with anyone like Amelio.

Director Gianni Amelio on the red carpet at the gala screening of his film ‘Battlefield’, yesterday Saturday afternoon. FABIO FRUSTACI (EFE)

The veteran director came to confirm his peculiarity. He always said that his film is not “about war”, but “about” it. No adventures and shootings. He wanted to focus on the consequences far from the front. Also to combat, precisely, the saturation of war images that is experienced today on television, according to him. “I have a way of working that is not shared by other directors. I feel things in my gut, I don’t think about them. I don’t start at a table where I put ideas because I have heard them, current events tell them or they have appeal. It is just the opposite,” he defended before the press. But the film sustains this for a stretch. Then, it prefers to dedicate itself to the melodrama between its characters. And to a flat and predictable narration of the tragedy. Acceptable for a commercial theater. But an “international exhibition of cinematographic art” demands more.

Also to The Order. Among other things, because Kurzel can offer it. In his Macbeththe Australian gave a visual spectacle, created an overwhelming atmosphere using all the tools of cinema and left some sequences to remember. Of so many flashes in The Order wide shots of landscapes remain. And his interest in violent episodes, as in The Snowtown Killers either Nitram. “We live in very divisive times. The film is about a dangerous ideology and how it can take root. Those who feel invisible can easily be recruited,” the director told reporters.

At his side, the star-studded menu at this year’s festival included Jude Law. In the film, he plays the FBI detective determined to take down the cult and its leader, played by Nicholas Hoult. To foster the enmity between their characters, the two actors kept their distance for the first “four or five” weeks of filming. Only here at the Lido did Hoult discover that Law even spent a day secretly following him, as his agent would have done. Based on the 1989 book The silent brotherhoodby Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt, the film builds the case little by little. A bank robbery here. An explosion there. Until the investigator puts the pieces together: it is a coordinated plan. Six phases, copied from those described in the supremacist novel The Turner Diaries, by William Luther Pierce. Until the total extermination of non-whites.

Jude Law, in ‘The Order’.

The sequence in which an entire church shouts, increasingly fervently, “White power!” is terrifying. Perhaps even more terrifying is the phrase that a fundamentalist reverend says to the terrorist leader to invite him to slow down his revolution: “In 10 years we will have members of Congress and the Senate.” “Sadly, its relevance speaks for itself. It is always interesting to find a work from the past that has a significant relationship to the present,” Law said. With such extreme protagonists, the film also suffers from a lack of subtlety. It simply tells what happened. Correctly. With tension. Without surprising ideas. It is difficult to imagine The Order either Battlefield in the list of achievements. But both may have legitimate commercial ambitions. Perhaps, in addition, remembering so many pandemics creates antibodies. To vaccinate the future.

