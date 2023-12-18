Headquarters of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

The Council of Europe will have an opinion on the Amnesty law before March 15. At the end of last week, the plenary session of the Venice Commission, a body dependent on this institution made up of 46 States of the continent, accepted the request of the Spanish Senate to issue a report giving its opinion on the bill being processed. in Congress to amnesty crimes that could have been committed during the processes Catalan. Also within this period, it will prepare another report, in this case generic, on the requirements that an amnesty must meet in a rule of law, something accepted at the request of Tiny Vox, president of the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, explains this international organization.

The admission for processing of this type of petitions is quite common, according to sources from the Council of Europe. And it is also usually done quickly when it comes to evaluating a bill, so that the opinion arrives during the parliamentary process.

On December 15 and 16, the plenary session of the Venice Commission met in the city that gives it its name. Just two days before, the Spanish Senate had approved the request that this advisory body for constitutional affairs prepare “an urgent opinion” on the controversial Spanish law. Five days earlier, on December 8, the president of the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, Dutch socialist Tiny Koxhad requested from the same body a general study on what requirements amnesty laws should have in a rule of law.

Both requests have been accepted and the reports should be ready for the next plenary session, which will be held on March 14 and 15. By that time, a report should be ready on a controversial law that was passed in Hungary last week, known as the law for the defense of national sovereignty.

The Venice Commission already ruled in March 2021 on another very controversial Spanish law: the Citizen Security law, better known as gag law. The opinion issued was that Spain should reform the rule and reduce the high fines contemplated in the rule, still in force due to the failure of the last legislature's attempt to modify it. “If a statutory norm leads, in practice, to abuses, said norm should be changed, delimited or accompanied by additional safeguards, even if in theory it is constitutionally acceptable,” this opinion noted on the law still in force.

