Although it was intended for a prepandemic era, the seventeenth Venice Architecture Biennale —Which opens this Saturday and can be seen until November 21— was already facing the need to promote union. This is the edition of humility, that of a caution that we have become accustomed to reading as ‘utopian goodness’. “For the Mapuche, sitting down to negotiate is a sign of weakness. And yet now they are doing it ”, explains the Chilean Alejandro Aravena, author —with his Elemental studio— of the pavilion that carries the architecture of the“ people of the earth ”(mapu it’s land and che, people) to Arsenale from Venice. The Mapuche are a collectivity – 80% of the indigenous people of Chile – formed by the Moluche, the Picunche or the Huilliche who built the history of the country without writing it. Now, for the first time, they are negotiating with one of the large forestry companies in the Chilean Republic. Also for the first time, the reality of the conflict has built a space – the most spectacular – in a Biennial, demonstrating that architecture is as much destruction as construction.

Curated by the Lebanese Hashim Sarkis (1964), who directs the MIT school of architecture, this edition is entitled a question that is, in fact, an answer: How will we live together? can only be answered with together that the covid has forced us to remember. What can architecture contribute to achieve this? Faced with the tyranny of the modern, the urgency of coexistence. Faced with critical theory, the call of reality. And in the face of dictating the avant-garde, pay attention to what the world redraws.

Florin and Mónica Rezban arrived in Burriana, in Castellón, in 2004. They opened a butcher shop, raised their children Melisa – who studies history – and Daniel – who is learning accounting – and became part of the community of 38,000 Romanians who live there. Spanish city. Also in the German countryside 186,000 Romanians pick cucumbers. Not everyone is so lucky and George Petean is a baritone at the Hamburg Opera. In Romania, 40% of cities lose inhabitants. Petrila has seen 32% of her population emigrate in recent years. What those cities are like – with empty neighborhoods – is not discussed when statistics say that by 2050 60% of the world’s population will live in metropolises. The Romanian flag speaks of them, the migrants: who with their movements blur and draw cities.

Also the North American enclosure shows in American Framing the wooden structures that support 90% of homes in the United States and yet are rarely exhibited in an architectural show. The British representation ironic from a title delbosquiano, The garden of delights privatized, to attack an entrenched theme in London urban planning: When will the locked gardens that flourish between its streets open to the public?

Empty pavilions

Along with the British, the German pavilion is empty this year, as are the Canadian, Czech, Venezuelan or Australian. Some offer a QR code to answer Sarkis’s question in an exercise of risk between the responsibility of not leaving home and that of doing so so as not to end up digitizing the essence of the Biennial: the meeting, the discovery and the exchange of ideas. .

Some pavilions, such as the Polish, respond to the call from 93% of their territory, which is rural. And they propose a new coexistence between the country and the city. The Frenchman does it by combining architecture and activism to narrate the reconstructions of neighborhoods in Hanoi, Detroit or Bordeaux – where the Pritzker Lacaton Vassal, with Druot and Hutin, gave the lesson of how to isolate buildings by enlarging them. The Danish pavilion speaks of the water that connects us and the Swiss one, of the borders “that have generated more fear than separation”. The always exquisite Japanese pavilion is the guardian of each of the wooden columns, nuts or tiles with which Mr. Takanizawa built his house in Tokyo: they have not sent the house, all the components that could form another building have arrived by ship in Venice.

The Spanish pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Author Laura Serrano-Conde / EFE

In the Dutch exhibition, Sarkis’ question is answered with a classic: another question. Who is we? (Who is the we of the living?) And youth shines in ingenuity like that of the curators themselves: Domingo González, Andrzej Gwizdala, Fernando Herrera and Sofía Piñero, in a Spanish venue made up of the thousands of pages with which they arrived the proposals of the world’s architects willing to participate, for the first time, in an open call. The sample Uncertainty —Which in a discarding way concludes that the only certainty is uncertainty— is as beautiful as it is contradictory. There is no certainty, but that nothing is a lot: there is architecture in dialogue with neighbors, in a wall built with tetrabricks and even a tie. The future of coexistence is uncertain, but that of architecture seems to be expanding.

Perhaps the pavilion most obliged to propose ways of coexistence was the Israeli one. But, far from addressing the conflict it is going through, it shows the recovery of bunkers in the Jordan River to protect the lives of dozens of endangered species.

It was the threat of extinction that forced the Architecture Biennale to change. Until a few years ago, he sent a message that he sought to direct the architecture of the world. Now listen to the world. It echoes common urgencies. Architecture allows change, that is why it can help to reconcile. The 17th Biennial wants to find out how to do it.