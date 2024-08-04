Perhaps the most exasperating of the left’s intellectual values ​​is its manifest inability to bury its dead. In a weightless world, frightened by its own fascist shadow, the right is as immediate and spectral as a bank transaction, and it is frequented not only by people who are capable of recognizing themselves in it. Also, even more dangerously, by those who claim to profess nothing. Its leaders act like a global corporate rock band, they are the twilight freaks of neoliberalism, while the left still trades in the tedious moral economy of the Cold War.

Following the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela, the main progressive leaders of Latin America, with the exception of Chilean Gabriel Boric, whose firm criticism of Nicolás Maduro ruled him out as an interlocutor, are seeking an agreed-upon solution to the conflict between Chavismo and its political opposition, which is demanding transparency in the results of fraudulent elections, especially because the fraud is not limited to the manipulation of votes and their final figures, but to the entire electoral process, full of arbitrariness, and in general to the life of a militarized regime that caused the forced displacement of millions of individuals over the years and plunged the country into a permanent neo-Cuban state of repression and poverty.

Gustavo Petro, Lula and López Obrador facilitated meetings between the opposition and Chavismo in Mexico in 2021 and in Barbados in 2023, which reactivated, in a way that had not been seen in a long time, the possibility of a return to democracy in the country. Just as María Corina Machado did, the foreign intermediaries must have foreseen the attempted fraud and have decided to go ahead with a plan that is now entering a next stage. Nor can anyone guarantee that Maduro will admit his defeat or submit his victory to scrutiny, that he will free the hundreds of prisoners he has accumulated in just a few days, that he will contain the repression of the Army or the bus drivers against protesters in the streets or that he will somehow withdraw the lines of his entrenchment. The conversation with a tyrant and the withdrawal of some economic sanctions do not guarantee in advance the recognition of any rights for the people, but they have returned to the country a real scenario of dispute, something that is not even close to existing in Nicaragua or Cuba.

Do the presidents of Mexico, Colombia and Brazil recognize the despotic character of the Venezuelan government, or do they admit that the failure of Chavismo does not occur only because it is a deviation of the left, an accident, but also because in historical praxis this is one of the things that the left is? All three have in common having built their sentimental education around the Cuban revolution, although they are different from each other. López Obrador is a Cardenista, a nationalist who appears not to know or care much about what happens outside of Mexico, and when he does, one would say that he does so reluctantly, as if it were more his responsibility to the nation he leads than by his own will or desire. In turn, Petro and Lula, a former guerrilla and a former trade unionist, are politicians with a global vocation, leaders widely listened to outside the region not only by the powerful countries they represent, but also for their qualities as statesmen and their understanding of a multipolar world.

There are things they will no longer say in public, either because they would betray or lie about their inner convictions, because their positions would be considered imprudent or clumsy, or both at the same time, but that could be beneficial in a conflict where Gabriel Boric, at least thirty years younger than the others, does not seem to have a place. Even his ambassador was expelled from Caracas. Venezuela is a political knot in which one of the parties is, how to say, splashing around in a Stalinist Christian jelly, and it is in some way good news that a young leftist ideologue cannot access that conversation. There is something old there, something that, outside of diplomatic pragmatism, does not admit any more rhetoric.

Even so, a rhetorical juggling act is currently entangling the tongue of a large part of the Latin American left, and of course, the Spanish left as well. They deny and relativize the signs of popular discontent and rebellion. The statues of Chavez have been diligently torn down, but the left has forgotten about classes, they speak in geopolitical dialect as a method of evasion or in the key of identity-based culturalism as a form of bourgeois shielding. The left, the democratic rage, is a Jacobin impulse crossed by Kantian reason (no one should be guillotined anymore), not decolonial jargon with a defense of abstract sovereignty. There is no less hunger in Venezuela, nor does it mean anything to Venezuelans at this point that PDVSA is not in private hands, even though it is, because the kidnapping of every State turns it into a company.

The right is launching empty tirades on Twitter, the solution it once proposed, with former president Iván Duque at the head, was the Juan Guaidó farce, a spectacle that managed to further screw the Chavista elite to the seat of power, but at the same time resurrects a straw man that calls itself communism to sweep away any remaining semblance of public policy within liberalism, poses a united front for its followers and understands the global terrain.

The left, on the other hand, acts from their respective national fiefdoms, fighting this issue with their own oligarchies, moving within their municipal power structures, using the Venezuelan conflict to play internal politics and to degrade the experience of a desperate country with orthodoxy. Their procedures generate a loop of forces that tend to rest and add up to zero. They do not distance themselves from the Chavista regime because the Venezuelan exiles have established alliances with the right-wing in the places they go to, and the Venezuelan exiles establish alliances with the right-wing in the places they go to because the left does not distance itself from the Chavista regime.

They talk about dialectics, that is, about exposure, but they do not leave their cave, something that the right does not have to do because the right is, in fact, the cave in which the left takes shelter. They insist on the political whitewashing of the current regime because on the other side there is a conservative opponent, but the left must know when, in addition to the inalienable right to compete, subversive capital belongs to a rival. I do not know if they expected that in order to confront Maduro, Venezuelans would place their hopes in the ghost of Gramsci revived, but in the times of Milei and Bolsonaro, and after everything that Chavismo has done, the truth is that Venezuela has gotten off easy.

María Corina Machado is a classical liberal in the tradition of her country, of the school of Carlos Rangel, and she has even had to tone down some of her most extreme statements to obtain popular fervour. In any case, the moment of rupture belongs to her, and so, for now, is the iconography, the discourse and the legitimacy of the change, which is not only about the transfer of power, but about the era. A conservative can also capture the ethos revolutionary, more powerful than doctrine. In the end, in the conversation about their lives there is something that Venezuelans know and progressives do not. The light of ahead It is the one that illuminates, history must be unlocked.

This episode, which is the same as always, shows us that being on the left means defending oneself from those who use the name as well.