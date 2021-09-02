A mural by Hugo Chávez on the facade of a school in Caracas. RAYNER PENA R / EFE

In a recent poll, Venezuelan public opinion reveals a strong desire to see a democratic change in the country, but its citizens persist in skepticism about being able to observe this transformation in the short term. It is not for less. Venezuela has tried all kinds of juggling, from massive protests, voting, electoral abstentions, insurrections and even support for an interim government, which has been weakening both internationally and domestically without achieving that democratic turnaround. Two-thirds of the population openly say they want political change, and more than half of the people accept that any way out passes through a negotiation between Chavismo and the opposition. That same majority think that the probability that a process of this nature could occur, with Maduro in power, is truly low. This is undoubtedly the greatest triumph of Chavismo: the people chose, in the midst of economic destruction and a crisis of public services never seen in the modern history of Latin America, to assume that the political change of an oil nation in ruins is more an aspiration than a certainty.

That is why public opinion reacted with absolute disbelief when the delegations of Maduro and the opposition met surprisingly in Mexico City at the beginning of August, after several months of secret talks, to start a new negotiation process. Although it also let perspire a hidden desire that the negotiation could put an end to so many hardships. The act in the Museum of Anthropology of Mexico, in which both parties signed some principles and rules, as well as a common objective of seeking to restore constitutional order to promote a peaceful coexistence -in a short and sober act-, seemed rather a true miracle. Can this negotiation process in Mexico really be successful? Is it not the same vicious circle that we have already witnessed in the past? The delegations, which will meet again from September 3 to 6, must now show that this time the process is serious and that this was not a simple formal ceremony.

There are signs to be moderately optimistic. To begin with, the opposition, especially its toughest wing, which has been strongly repressed and has its most representative leaders in exile, has ended up accepting that negotiation is inevitable and that its alternatives to subvert the military by force and other factors of Chavismo, through sanctions and maximum international pressure, it is a path that failed. Chavismo and the armed forces remain cohesive in the face of these external threats and are willing to continue deepening an authoritarian model if necessary. The more moderate wing of the opposition, on the other hand, together with Venezuelan civil society, carried out a series of negotiations in Caracas with Chavismo, which allowed a renewal of the National Electoral Council in May of this year, without being bombarded by states. United and that it was declared by Europe as a first step in the right direction. He also ended up convincing his detractors, especially Guaidó’s interim, of the convenience of resuming broader and more comprehensive negotiations with the facilitation of the Kingdom of Norway.

This is how the democratic opposition attends Mexico City, with all its different factions present, knowing that international sanctions and diplomatic isolation no longer serve to change the regime, but perhaps to negotiate a political-electoral “opening” of the system. They arrive at the table a bit late, albeit with a heightened sense of the harsh restrictions they face, with deep internal wounds between radicals and moderates that have yet to be healed. Both groups already take for granted that the struggle is electoral and that a rapid transition through force seems to have evaporated. The parties of the so-called G4, without a true political unity that connects with the suffering of the population and even obtaining more favorable electoral conditions, run the risk of losing the elections, including the regional and local elections that are being organized for November of this year. and that they can count on European observation.

Chavismo also comes to the conclusion that negotiation is necessary. It accepts that it has no way of dismantling international sanctions or obtaining any kind of political recognition – even without being legitimized – without going through some transaction with the opposition that is in turn validated by the international community. It also understands that it requires an institutional framework that protects it, at least in the Venezuelan jurisdiction, from the judicial processes that some senior officials keep open in the United States and from another that is still ongoing in the International Criminal Court. Chavismo has invested a lot of resources in dividing the opposition and also in trying to negotiate directly with the United States without any type of opposition mediation. All these efforts have failed. In the end, Chavismo has had to admit that only a solution negotiated with the democratic opposition, with the facilitation of Norway in Mexico, can allow it a political “normalization”, its international reintegration and greater judicial protection.

Unfortunately, the idea of ​​a successful negotiation is also fragile. The reason: the opposition does not bring any real alternatives to the table and their bargaining power is lower. On the contrary, Chavismo can choose to leave the table and continue resisting in power as it has been doing, even if that implies incurring some risks in the medium and long term. This will pose serious dilemmas for the opposition, who will have to live with an agreement in the event that a solution is produced, and in which they will have to grant many guarantees to the Chavistas and also many controls on the timing and form. of execution of any political-electoral agreement. The idea that Maduro is going to leave power in the short term or that if he loses an election he will not seek to protect himself politically and judicially is more an aspiration than an objective fact. One of the problems that the opposition will face is that the threat of sanctions as a negotiating instrument is less effective than a few years ago, in part because the regime has learned to live with them. This does not mean that they do not prefer to be removed, but in any case they will have to do so more on the terms that they aspire to than on those that the opposition would have liked to grant to guarantee the “irreversibility” of a democratic transition.

Fortunately, the skillful facilitation of Norway, with the backing of both Europe and the United States, has produced certain changes to the architecture of the negotiation that allow greater flexibility in the process. This architecture has also been built with the support of Russia, China and Turkey. The parties have conceded that, in principle, the negotiation must be comprehensive, that is, the items on the agenda are only considered concluded when everything is negotiated. But they also accept that they will be able to advance in phases or by partial agreements to the extent that the parties accept it. The United States has supported this position by publicly announcing that sanctions may be progressively removed according to each of the partial agreements that the parties have reached, provided they are final.

So far no actor has preconditioned the results of any agreement to advance elections, but to an electoral schedule that is previously set and agreed upon. In principle, this schedule, according to the Chavista vision, includes regional and local elections in 2021, presidential recall in 2022, presidential elections in 2024 and legislative elections in 2025. According to the opposition vision, both the presidential and legislative elections must be repeated. , since the last elections have been fraudulent and illegitimate. Curiously, no country, and especially the United States, has expressly requested an early election, but rather they have been emphatic in demanding the restoration of all political and civil rights and the granting of electoral guarantees as a minimum floor for negotiation. However, the United States has said that it will not stop recognizing Guaidó as interim president, even symbolically, nor will it recognize any Chavista public power as long as there are no free elections and the renewal of public powers has occurred in its entirety.

What is very clear is that both Chavismo and the opposition, in order to cross the dangerous currents of the Venezuelan “rubicon” in Mexico City, will have to end up convincing public opinion with concrete facts. The only way to do this is by giving very clear signals that they care about the well-being of the population, and that they are really ready to face the humanitarian crisis immediately, expanding the United Nations food program and giving access to multilateral organizations to solve such serious utility problems. The same with the creation of a national vaccination program to face the pandemic. Chavismo will also have to show, from the beginning, its willingness for this “normalization” of political life to go through the immediate release of all prisoners, the removal of disqualifications and the de-judicialization of political parties. Without those first partial agreements, which is what should begin to take shape in this next round of negotiations in Mexico City, the population will continue to observe the process with great caution, if not without interest.

Both delegations will also have to accept that the process cannot be limited simply to electoral matters. They must commit to concede that the existing political conflict is structurally institutional. Even when a schedule of more competitive elections is set by consensus, the possibility that the same drama will be repeated is very high and without credible referees, no agreement will be final. The country runs the risk that even when the international community removes sanctions, they may be reinstated. In a democracy, elections generate winners, but what truly allows coexistence for losers are the institutions. In the Venezuelan case, the list of reforms is long because the destruction has been complete: independence of the public powers, elimination of indefinite reelection, political and financial guarantees for the management of mayors and governors, and controls on the transparency of the national budget and an open fight against corruption. Without an acknowledgment of these problems, Venezuela will remain doomed. Additionally, there is the need to face transitional justice issues – which must be addressed quickly as the legal complexity is enormous and no one will abandon their power, no matter how small, without them. Without this type of institutional reform, which will most likely go through specific constitutional amendments, the opposition may come to negotiate its electoral reinsertion, but in no case will it be able to ensure a true democratization process. That is why the Venezuelan institutional “rubicon” is great: to think that these negotiations in Mexico will be short is illusory. Everyone must accept that the process will be long, tortuous and that they will have to eat many toads of different colors and sizes to reach an agreement.

Michael penfold He is a researcher at the Global Wilson Center in Washington and Professor at the IESA in Caracas

