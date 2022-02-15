The scoring crisis that Millonarios is still experiencing, with just four goals scored in six games, including the friendly against Emelec, put the club to look for attacking alternatives.

Millionaires lost two pieces of their lead with respect to the team of the second half of 2021, the one who scored the most goals in the League. Fernando Uribe did not renew his contract and went to Junior de Barranquilla, while Émerson Rodríguez went to MLS.

Millionaires returned to the market to look for options

Although initially the idea of ​​the blue directors was to stay with what was there, plus the arrival of Diego Herazo from Independiente Medellín.

But now, the lack of goalscoring in the team’s first games has put them in search of players for attacking positions. Press versions already coincide in a name.



The player who could reach Millonarios is the Venezuelan Ríchard Celis, born 25 years ago in Maracaibo. In his most recent season he scored 17 goals in 28 games with Caracas.

This is the trajectory of Ríchard Celis

Celis, who has played two games in the current tie with his country’s national team, began his career at Atlético Venezuela in 2014. From there he moved to Deportivo Zulia in 2016.

Then, in 2017, he went to Senica, in Slovenia, where he played for two years, before arriving at Caracas. Celis can play as a striker or as a winger.

Millonarios will face Águilas Doradas on Wednesday in El Campín, at 6:10 in the afternoon, and will have their debut in the Libertadores 2022 on February 23, against Fluminense, in El Campín.

