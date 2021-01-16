The Venezuelan regime returns to the charge against deputy Juan Guaidó, considered interim president of the country by fifty countries around the world.

Venezuela’s comptroller general, Elvis Amoroso, has now publicly accused the opposition leader of hiding a fortune of 2 billion euros in bank accounts in Europe and a 24-meter yacht in the United States.

The charges may constitute the pretext to carry out the arrest of the leader, analysts suspect. The Chavista dictatorship has been confronting Guaidó, who has just lost control of Congress in legislative elections considered fraudulent for his position.

The official, who also serves as president of a Republican Moral Council, did not give evidence of his accusations. The news was known shortly after it became known that President-elect Joe Biden specially invited Guaidó’s ambassador to the US, Carlos Vecchio, to the inauguration ceremony in Washington, a gesture considered as a sign towards the dictatorship.

The comptroller of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso during the complaints against Juan Guaidó

“Mr. Juan Guaidó will have to say where he got the 2,000 million euros that he has deposited in European accounts or the 77-foot (24-meter) yacht that he has stopped there in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida (United States), where for Senator Marco Rubio is riding true, “said Amoroso in statements collected by the newspaper Last News.

“That they declare, that they tell and declare to the people of Venezuela how they have obtained the money. How does Mr. (Julio) Borges live in a mansion in Bogotá. How does he do? All these things are important to know,” he pointed out in a wheel press.

Marco Rubio is a North American legislator, who has participated in the group set up by outgoing President Donald Trump to try to force a change of power in Venezuela. Julio Borges, in turn, is a Venezuelan opposition legislator who had to go into exile, like many others of his colleagues, for the regime’s persecution against him.

Amoroso has urged the outgoing deputies of the National Assembly that concluded on December 5 to make your affidavit of assets, Mandatory procedure for parliamentarians after leaving office.

However, the opposition has extended the mandate of the National Assembly on its own initiative elected in 2015 with a majority of the dissent because they considered the legislative elections of December 6 fraudulent in which the ruling party prevailed with a large majority, although with little participation due to the opposition’s call for abstention. And also because of the ban on the main parties critical of the regime.

Amoroso also announced that in the next few days its officials will be installed in the National Assembly in order to “put the magnifying glass” into the administrative processes of the outgoing management. “Failure to carry out his termination of duties will generate an administrative procedure.”

The Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro. Xinhua

“The outgoing deputies who do not carry out the cessation of their functions entails the disqualification to exercise any public office and the suspension of the exercise of the position without pay,” he has riveted.

