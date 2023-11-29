The United States has put a deadline that has almost arrived. This November 30 expires the deadline given by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, for the Government of Nicolás Maduro to “present a mechanism” or “start a process” – as the ultimatum has later been translated – that allows the participation of everyone opposition candidates in a future presidential contest, candidates who were blocked through judicial procedures rigged precisely to eliminate free competition in the 2024 presidential elections.

This Wednesday, from the opposition, the head of the Unitary Platform delegation, Gerardo Blyde, said that in the next few hours there will be news about these advances that have been expected since the Barbados agreements were signed last month. “Between today and tomorrow a procedure must be produced, a procedure must be notified that can provide the tool, the formula, the mechanism to produce the authorizations. It is contained in the agreement” and reaches “any Venezuelan who aspires to be president and who may be administratively disqualified by the Comptroller General’s Office.”

There is no clarity on what the procedure will be. Reuters has advanced that what was agreed upon, after pressure from Washington, is that those disqualified could appeal their measures in the Venezuelan justice system, which in its entirety operates in favor of the Government. María Corina Machado, elected as a unitary opposition candidate, would be one of those who could benefit from this mechanism. But it has been the Supreme Court of Justice itself that has ordered in a recent ruling to suspend the effects of the elections in which Machado was the standard bearer and in the same decision has ratified all the disqualifications that the main opposition leaders have, due to the who are prevented from registering as candidates for any position. Added to this is the persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office of the organizers of the opposition elections who are being investigated for fraud and other crimes.

The crowded opposition primaries in October, in which candidate María Corina Machado was elected with 92% of the votes, have been a blow to Chavismo, which had already established direct dialogue with the United States in its main objective of lifting sanctions that have kept him financially restricted since 2019. The Government of Joe Biden put the ball in Maduro’s court by relaxing oil sanctions for six months, a measure that in a short time has already mobilized a handful of oil companies from around the world to resume business with Venezuela, hoping that Washington does not get tough again if Chavismo allows minimal democratic guarantees.

The agreements signed in Barbados have committed the Government to authorize all candidates in the presidential elections. This same Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron, who a year ago hosted a conclave called the Peace Forum in Paris with the heads of state of Colombia and Argentina, said that the European Union sanctions, recently extended for six months and not for one year as had been done since they were applied, they should be gradually lifted if Venezuela complies with the commitments signed in Barbados. Maduro and his representatives in the negotiation, however, have been emphatic in reiterating Machado’s disqualification, issued in the middle of this year, days after registering for the primaries when he was already leading the polls.

“Do not be fooled”

In these new “crucial hours” for Venezuela, the former head of the Spanish government Felipe González has warned about the ways of Chavismo and asks the international community not to be deceived. “A tyranny like that of Venezuela cannot be measured with the parameters of a country with institutions,” he said this Wednesday in an interview with the NTN24 television channel. “Juan González (Joe Biden’s advisor for the region) and other spokespeople are trapped in the conception of an institutional functioning that does not exist in Venezuela. In Venezuela there is a dictatorship. Do not be fooled”.

González recalled the maneuver that Chavismo used in 2015, when it lost Parliament. Even before the new deputies were installed, in record time, he removed substantial powers from the National Assembly to limit his actions. “The international interlocutors are going to see if they play this game and the regime’s whitewashers are surely going to find themselves,” he commented. “The elections are not going to be like in a serious democracy, but with a reasonable opportunity to confront positions with observers who see the previous process to evaluate the conditions, we will have hope that next year democracy can begin to be revitalized in Venezuela”.

The PSOE politician warns that, faced with the scenario of a presidential election in Venezuela in 2024, international observation must be implemented months before in order to evaluate the true conditions in which Venezuelans will try to resolve with votes a political crisis that seems chronic. “The only authorization that is valid to confront Maduro is for Venezuelan society to speak out,” González stressed. “But Maduro is capable of making a psychological exchange, of maintaining the disqualification of María Corina Machado and enabling another to create another mess in the opposition between the different aspirations.” In his opinion, Chavismo must look in the mirror of Argentina, where a few days ago the ruling party had to recognize its defeat and make way for Javier Milei. “María Corina Machado wants to win the elections, she does not want to disqualify Chavismo or her party that can compete equally in the next elections.”

González, who has been an ally of the opposition cause for years, also harshly criticized his party colleague and former president José Rodríguez Zapatero who, like him, is immersed in the Venezuelan conflict but from the other side. First on mission with Unasur, then as a free agent, he has become a key interlocutor for Maduro during the years in which he has been most diplomatically surrounded. “If someone wants to get something from the Maduro regime, the interlocutor will be Rodríguez Zapatero. That’s why I’m radically against what he does. Of course, sometimes a political prisoner has been released through his mediation, but the last one who has been released (General Miguel Rodríguez Torres) is a great contradiction in terms: the founder of the intelligence service, Sebin, and creator of a prison called The Tomb.”

