The opposition to the Nicolás Maduro regime catalogs the pardon of more than a hundred prisoners and critical congressmen decreed on Monday by the Venezuelan government as a maneuver aimed at simulating parliamentary elections free of corruption.

Although the Executive argues that the main objective of the amnesty is a “national reconciliation” that leaves the way for those pardoned to run in the elections on December 6, the main opposition leaders view the decision with disbelief and resentment. Among them is the interim president, recognized by more than 50 countries, and head of Parliament, Juan Guaidó, who considered the release as a “trap” to legitimize the electoral “farce.” “The regime released hostages, and thereby recognized a long list of political prisoners and persecuted, proof that it is a dictatorship,” he told the media yesterday. The opposition emphasizes that many of those pardoned had not even been tried to date.

Some of the 110 amnestied have even spoken, such as deputies in exile Richard Blanco and Américo de Grazia, who yesterday rejected the decree. “Neither Maduro is president, nor am I a criminal. If you want to contribute to the peace of Venezuela, pardon the country from the usurpation of power, “said Grazia through Twitter in relation to the president. Other charges denounced that the president does not have the “legitimacy” to forgive those who would not have committed any crime.

The government, however, denies that the pardon is a strategy. According to the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez, Venezuela seeks to resolve its own issues and that countries such as the United States or Colombia, whose leaders it once again accused of a recent attempt at “armed invasion,” do not intervene.