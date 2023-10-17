María Corina Machado, last week at a press conference in Caracas. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

There are six days left until the primary election of the Venezuelan opposition, agreed to elect a unified leadership that will compete with Nicolás Maduro for the 2024 presidential election. María Corina Machado comfortably dominates all the opinion polls, but the consultation is being subjected to a strong siege and crossfire from several fronts: an onslaught – still lukewarm – by Chavismo, and a sustained campaign against it by some sectors of the democratic field, which have lost interest in it. Nothing will be easy in this Sunday’s call, where the opposition will have to carry out the process manually and self-managed.

On his television show, With the Gavel GivingDiosdado Cabello, an influential member of the Chavista regime, intrigues every week about the difficulties of organizing the event. Cabello, who even requested an investigation – which was not carried out – against José María Casal, the director of the primary commission, has predicted that the elections will not take place. Also in the moderate sectors of the democratic field, in the midst of Machado’s overwhelming popularity, voices are increasing that question the primaries and now question their therapeutic effects for the opposition.

After Henrique Capriles resigned from his candidacy a week ago, the Fuerza Vecinal party, which has accompanied the process, has just proposed that they be suspended. Among the doubts of the democratic forces is the commitment to the result of the primaries of Un Nuevo Tiempo, a party that also has no candidate and whose founding leader and governor of the state of Zulia, Manuel Rosales, tolerated by Maduro, has declared that it has aspirations as presidential candidate, outside the process. Carlos Prosperi, the Democratic Action candidate, presented a surprising video on social networks in which he claims to have no information about his voting center and raises doubts about unresolved difficulties. In addition, some members of the electoral commissions in the interior of the country have resigned, in a trickle.

Certain social sectors co-opted by Chavismo – journalists, analysis groups, civil activists – insist that “the conditions do not exist” to hold the primaries. María Carolina Uzcátegui, who resigned from the Primary Commission, traditionally very cautious with the media, has deployed an insistent campaign to demand “realism” and “tell the truth” about the problems of the primaries, asking to suspend the elections so as not to deceive people. Luis Alejandro Ratti, an unknown candidate in Venezuelan politics, has presented several appeals to the Supreme Court requesting measures against María Corina Machado and the holding of the election.

Some opposition politicians comment privately that the risk to be avoided is that serious, or unexpected, contingencies may arise on October 22 itself. Many voting centers, set up voluntarily by activists and small landowners, had to be discarded after tax threats or reprisals from the ruling party. Despite this, with all the limitations and difficulties, which include media censorship, the organization of the primary election seems fully on track and its organizers remain optimistic.

The latest survey measurements report an acceptable voting intention, hovering around 40%, with a population aware of the event, very attentive to its effects, although not entirely determined to participate. Some political commandos of the process estimate that they would be satisfied if the participation is one and a half million people.

Roberto Abdul, member of the Primary Electoral Commission, reported that 3,000 voting centers will be installed throughout the country, with 5,000 voting tables, in 331 of the 335 municipalities of the country, and in 1,100 parishes, with 15,000 polling station members. working in the operation, trained in 752 citizen workshops taught by 1,829 volunteers. The vote of Venezuelans abroad has been guaranteed, as promised, and the voting ballots are printed. Logistics is growing, while Venezuelan civil society organizations will participate as observers

Despite the resignations and modifications of the list of participants – Freddy Superlano, of Voluntad Popular, will decline his option in favor of Machado – the 12 participating candidates and their commands have reiterated their commitment to the organization of the activity. Everything indicates that, within the framework of the intense negotiation that the Chavista leaders maintain in Doha with representatives of the United States – in which the relief of economic sanctions and new oil exploitation licenses that Venezuela needs can be achieved – the Government of Nicolás Maduro has allowed the primaries to advance, and the Chavista high command has refrained, for the moment, from using its tentacles in public powers – the Supreme Court or the National Electoral Council – to decapitate her. In any case, the expectation persists among them that the event will fail, logistically or politically.

Very weak at this moment in popular appreciation, the Maduro Government, however, is counting its cartridges, anticipating the possibility of protests, and issuing occasional threats to its adversaries. It has strengthened the now called Popular Units for Peace, based on the principle of the Civic-Military Union, a unified command made up of military, police, civil groups, and members of the Militia, which will be deployed on the street with orders to do ” social intelligence” quell or prevent protests and intimidate civilians by invoking the principle of citizen peace. The security risk, in the event of a possible siege by one of these groups, is one of the issues that most concerns civilian volunteers in the primaries.

