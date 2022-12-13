Opponents Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López, in Caracas on April 30, 2019. Manaure Quintero (Reuters)

The installation of an Electoral Commission to organize primaries in the Venezuelan opposition —conceived to choose a unified leadership and participate in the 2024 elections— has restored a minimum structure to the disjointed operation of the democratic forces in Venezuela. This Monday a date has been set on which to work: Sunday, June 25, 2023. If everything goes as planned, that day the candidate who will face Nicolás Maduro in 2024 will be chosen.

“By mid-March, the nominated candidates should be there, and they would proceed to start reviewing the electoral notebooks, and obviously they should also start looking for polling station members. For that, it is necessary that we have the regional, municipal and parish boards working”, warned Ismael Pérez Vigil, member of the commission and specialist in electoral matters. Despite the fact that it is not an official call, the team will ask the National Electoral Council to authorize voting centers for this process, which they estimate to be around 3,500 necessary.

Another crucial issue is the updating of the Electoral Registry inside and outside the country. Although there is strong pressure from the opposition sectors to include the millions of migrants abroad —since barely 100,000 Venezuelans are currently authorized to vote at consular offices— this has significant technical challenges. For now, they have announced the creation of an auditable registry of migrant Venezuelans in a position to vote in the opposition referendum and who can later participate in the presidential elections. Other possible voters that remain to be included are the more than 3.6 million young people over the age of 18 who live in Venezuela and who have not yet registered, according to data from the Súmate organization. These are part of the huge sector that has been disenchanted with politics in recent years due to the decline in democratic guarantees and the failed attempts to change the government.

Noah’s ark

The personal and political relations of some Venezuelan opposition networks are virtually broken. The experience of the interim government seems to have aggravated this circumstance. In the confines of the opposition, however, there is full awareness of the need for unity. The organization of the primaries is a consensual objective in what is now called the Unitary Platform, an instance in which the majority parties of the G-4 have made room for smaller organizations to participate in decision-making.

The presence of Omar Barboza, from Un Nuevo Tiempo, in the Executive Secretariat of the Unitary Platform, although it has not been praised by public opinion, has been enormously useful in strengthening internal agreements between conflicting sectors. Barboza, a very experienced social democratic politician, of a moderate line, has focused an important part of his conciliation efforts on the primaries and has also handed over his organization to civil society.

Although at this moment disappointment and annoyance with the Venezuelan opposition predominate, polls from November reveal that 72% of the population considers a political change in the country “urgent” and 25.8% said they would vote in the elections. opposition primaries. The number is acceptable if one considers that the historical participation in this type of contest has been around 20%. “There is a flow of indignation that can turn into active hope, into enthusiastic participation, if there are reasons to believe,” said Jesús María Casal, president of the National Commission for Primaries.

Meanwhile, leaders who still maintain relations, belonging to opposing parties of the opposition world -such as Primero Justicia and Voluntad Popular-, meet with the aim of exchanging impressions and paving the way for commitments that will strengthen a joint strategy for the 2024 presidential elections.

“The most remarkable thing about the Electoral Commission’s effort is that it is far from the influence of the parties, it belongs completely to civil society. They are acting with a lot of autonomy”, affirms the lawyer and activist Juan Manuel Raffalli, who adds: “It could happen that some people who have set their conditions decide to withdraw with any excuse. But if things continue as they are, this will be a version of Noah’s Ark: whoever doesn’t get on the ship drowns.”

Scorpions and disabled

In the call for these elections, their organizers affirm, everyone is invited to participate, except the so-called “scorpions”, certain opposition leaders who have been accused of being bought by the ruling party to collaborate with its hegemonic objectives, some of which are part of of the Democratic Alliance, a minority platform of moderate-line parties that maintains a small legislative bench in the current Chavista Parliament.

Since the commission was installed in mid-November, a consultation period has begun with different sectors. From María Corina Machado to representatives of the MAS (Movement to Socialism), former presidential candidate Henri Falcón and sectors more closely linked to Maduro’s critical Chavismo such as Nicmer Evans, recently persecuted and imprisoned, the organizers have come into contact. A few days ago they also received deputy José Brito, one of the main representatives of that so-called group of “scorpions”, which made his participation conditional on the lifting of sanctions, replicating Maduro’s demands. According to the balance of the commission, they have met with 112 political and civil society organizations in the last three weeks.

In the context of the dialogue, Maduro has held several meetings with dissident factions, which maintain a critical tone towards the Unitary Platform, and which have stated that they will not participate in the primaries. One of them, Antonio Ecarri, affirms: “There is a problem of respect. It has never been recognized that there are factors other than that Platform. They cannot repeal decisions, because they are not the majority, and they are not the protagonists of the dialogue in Mexico. It is the Joe Biden administration that is negotiating with Nicolás Maduro on some issues in those days, regardless of the drama of the Venezuelans.

Other sectors that have also been critical of the heads of the Unitary Platform and of the drift of the opposition have expressed their decision to participate in the process, such as María Corina Machado herself. Some minority parties that rally around the platform have also signed on to the campaign. “I am very pleased to see that there is an awakening in the population, little by little hope is being reborn that it can be changed,” says Delsa Solórzano, a candidate for the primaries for the Encuentro Ciudadano party. “The population accompanies us in the streets, the reception is warm and massive. We are committed to fighting on the democratic ground. People have understood it. National unity is a process that has to materialize from the bases”.

Mexico will mark the opposition agenda around the primaries. The participation of disqualified candidates —almost all of those with the highest profile, such as Juan Guaidó himself or Henrique Capriles— and of the parties intervened by the Supreme Court is a pending issue, which could appease participation and open up a new dilemma for the opposition. . It is on the negotiation agenda in Mexico, the regulations for the primaries allow it and within the commission there are supporters that all register and it is the voter who makes his assessment of the candidate. The recomposition of the opposition occurs in the midst of the urgency of finding a contender to face Maduro in 2024. Chavismo has even launched the idea of ​​a possible advancement of the elections for next year, which could crash the efforts of the opposition, but also of the Government in its attempt to legitimize itself and reconnect with the international community.

