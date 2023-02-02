Caracas (AFP) – The two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles distributes medicine house to house in a town near Caracas, a typical campaign act, although he has not yet officially run for anything.

He and other leaders of the fractured opposition are moving towards the possibility of participating this year in primaries to choose the unitary candidate who will face President Nicolás Maduro in the elections scheduled for 2024.

The internal votes – whose date is yet to be defined – will be held between deep divisions after the elimination in January of the symbolic “interim government” of Juan Guaidó.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be a candidate,” he said in an interview with the AFP news agency Capriles, who faced the late Hugo Chávez at the polls in 2012 and Maduro in 2014.

His candidacy will depend, he maintains, on the lifting of a 15-year disqualification from holding public office that was imposed on him in 2017 for “administrative irregularities” when he was governor of the state of Miranda (central-north), an accusation that he denies. He shares this circumstance with other presidential candidates, such as Guaidó himself.

“If Maduro wants legitimate and competitive elections, they have to be without disqualifications,” says Capriles after the tour made on Wednesday in Guarenas, a commuter town about 40 km from Caracas, where he delivered medicines for blood pressure, anti-inflammatories and anti-allergies, among other drugs. , to people who showed medical prescriptions. “Maduro is not the one who chooses the candidate.”

The electoral conditions are the most critical point of the negotiations that the Government and the opposition resumed at the end of last year in Mexico. Chavismo calls, for its part, for the lifting of all international sanctions that unsuccessfully sought the fall of Maduro.

“Today all (the main opposition leaders) are disabled, imprisoned or in exile,” Guaidó said in a recent conversation with AFP, who has also not confirmed whether he will run in the primaries, although everything indicates that he will.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó gestures during an interview with AFP at his office in Caracas, on January 9, 2023. © Federico PARRA / AFP

Yes, he has announced that María Corina Machado, from the most radical wing of the opposition, will run, as well as other lower-profile politicians such as Carlos Ocariz, former mayor of the Caracas municipality of Sucre.

The primaries face a first hurdle: their organization.

Machado has rejected, for example, that the process be set up by the National Electoral Council (CNE), as has been suggested, since he accuses the electoral authorities of favoring the government. “I am not going to participate in a process supervised by Maduro,” he told a local radio station.

Mobilization opportunity?

Capriles is received in Guarenas by a handful of neighbors. He wears a Leones del Caracas baseball cap instead of the cap with the colors of the Venezuelan flag that he used to wear in public appearances.

Gone are the times when he led massive mobilizations.

“The opposition is in a stage of stagnation,” but “it is also facing opportunities if it takes advantage of the pre-election scenario to mobilize,” says political adviser Pablo Andrés Quintero.

Years of offensive against Maduro have generated wear and tear, highlights the expert.

Venezuelan opponent Henrique Capriles (C) hugs a woman during a tour to deliver medicines in Guarenas, Miranda state, on February 1, 2023. © Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

Accusations, criticisms and reproaches between opposition leaders come in this context, a reflection of the divisions that led to the end of the figure of the “interim government”, recognized in 2019 by the United States and fifty countries due to allegations of “fraud” in the re-election Maduro a year earlier.

Leopoldo López, Guaidó’s mentor and exiled in Spain, accused Capriles and another of the possible candidates, the governor of the state of Zulia (northwest), Manuel Rosales, of seeking to circumvent the primaries and promote a formula to choose a single opposition candidate by consensus. .

“There has to be a primary,” Capriles replied. “I don’t see a consensus possible.”

with AFP