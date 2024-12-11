Six hooded men loaded Jesús Armas into a van. His whereabouts are still unknown
On Tuesday night, six hooded men intercepted the political activist Jesus Armas when leaving a cafe in Caracas and they put him in a silver Fortuner truck. Immediately, the Venezuelan opposition began to denounce his “kidnapping by agents of the regime.” I still know…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Venezuelan #opposition #denounces #kidnapping #political #activist #agents #regime
Leave a Reply