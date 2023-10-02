Venezuelan presidential candidate María Corina Machado greets one of her followers, in Maracay. MIGUEL GUTIERREZ (EFE)

The unexpected move by the National Electoral Council to offer its technical support to the opposition primaries has arrived late. After meetings between the parties, the National Primary Commission has indicated this Monday that after almost four months in which the response of the electoral referee was left in limbo due to the resignation of the rectors, the organizers moved forward and are not willing to change the date to incorporate them now into logistics. “The current situation of the primary school is very different from what we had on June 5 (the last time they communicated before the rectors resigned),” they say in a statement delivered this Monday to the authorities. “Having almost four months passed since June 5, 2023, the date of that request, the primary election that we are conducting is now in its final phase, with a schedule close to culminating with the holding of the election on October 22, 2023. ″.

The opposition advances in its primaries to choose the candidate who will face Nicolás Maduro in next year’s presidential elections. To this end, it has managed to activate 3,008 voting centers in squares, parks and headquarters of neighborhood organizations, distributed in 331 of the 335 municipalities in the country. The CNE had proposed last week to automate the process, which would have had to be postponed to mid-November. Despite the rejection of the core of the proposal, the organizing commission suggests that the electoral body support them in complementary activities such as government coordination to enable some 400 schools as additional centers, activate security to avoid obstacles in the transfer of material and manage the accreditations of the foreign press and electoral experts who want to come and cover the process. The agency has not responded to these new requests.

Chavismo had launched the bait of technical support to once again put the opposition coalition in a dilemma. Since María Corina Machado, the liberal leader who has most directly confronted the Government of Nicolás Maduro, leads the polls, it is interpreted that the survival of Chavismo beyond the election would be complicated. But, of course, the candidate, like two others on the shortlist, is disqualified. The sanction was imposed a few months ago to try to stop their participation. The National Primary Commission, however, decided to let all candidates participate, whether disqualified or not, so that this obstacle could be resolved in Mexico’s political negotiation as part of the of the commitments that have been requested from the Government to return to the democratic path.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso (i), shakes the hand of the president of the National Primary Commission, Jesús María Casal (c), after offering a press conference on September 25, in Caracas (Venezuela). MIGUEL GUTIERREZ (EFE)

Talks between the opposition and Chavismo mediated by the international community have been stalled for months. In addition to removing the veto of opposition candidates, Venezuela should set a date for the 2024 presidential election, which is just three months away, in order to set an arrival goal based on which everything that can be politically negotiated can be negotiated. is in the middle. The Maduro Government has been intransigent in its request to eliminate all sanctions against officials and state companies that have complicated its finances. Washington, for its part, although it has relaxed its pressure, continues to establish preconditions related to the elections to relax the siege.

Chavismo can still use, as it has done before, the Supreme Court of Justice to interfere in the opposition process and control it at its convenience. Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, has insisted in recent weeks that if the opposition did not accept the CNE’s technical support, the process could not be carried out. This Monday, in his traditional press conference, he said that this consultation is supervised by the United States. “The music is played by whoever pays, and in this case the music is going to be played by those who are receiving the money from the United States. “They don’t decide that about the primaries, that’s what the gringos decide,” Cabello said and added that on October 22, “nothing will happen.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.