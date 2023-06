Saturday, June 17, 2023, 20:32







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Venezuelan opposition grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) announced yesterday that it will choose its presidential candidate in a “self-managed primary” to be held on October 22. Its president, Jesús María Casal, explained that evaluations have been carried out with the applicants and…

This content is exclusive for subscribers