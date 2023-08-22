Almost two months after the opposition primaries are held in Venezuela, more than twenty incidents and attacks on the candidates have accumulated. The crucial process for the reunification of the opposition strategy advances with threats and skirmishes in the street and also from the institutional apparatus controlled by Chavismo. After the murder of the Ecuadorian Fernando Villavicencio, in Venezuela applicants such as Delsa Solórzano denounced having received several death threats, in anonymous and direct messages through social networks. The politician recognized that she was making public in the face of the exacerbation of political violence in the region, something that has also been dealt with in Venezuela.

His remarks were picked up this week by prosecutor Tarek William Saab, and Nicolás Maduro also echoed, saying that when the official told him that he would open an investigation, he agreed. Although he assured that it was a setup, he offered her protection from the State security forces. “This investigation is going to be carried out, the truth is going to be discovered,” he said Monday night on his show. With Maduro +, broadcast by the state channel, Venezolana de Televisión. “For me it is simply a montage of malicious people because the threat is made in the name of Maduro, Diosdado, the Bolivarian revolution. We have never, ever used the methods of terrorism, attacks or violence to resolve our political differences”. The candidate’s response to Maduro’s offer revealed the persecution that is carried out against the opposition in Venezuela. She recalled that both she and other leaders have denounced that State intelligence agents follow them daily in their political activities.

This week, Henrique Capriles Radonski suspended a campaign event in Apure, when a group of 50 motorists, some hooded, took the place. At least 10 people were injured, according to the candidate, and the sound equipment and chairs that were to be used at the rally were destroyed. This is the seventh attack that Capriles or members of the team have recorded during their campaign tours and attributed to Chavismo groups. “Today we have seen the violent, fascist face of whoever is in power. All of this, without a doubt, what he seeks is for us not to continue touring the country, for us to slow down, to paralyze ourselves, to put fear into the structures, to put fear into the leaders who are working in the communities,” Capriles said. A month earlier, María Corina Machado, the candidate who leads the polls and also in the number of attacks, denounced that at the headquarters of her party in the border state of Táchira, graffiti appeared with death threats supposedly signed by the ELN guerrilla ( National Liberation Army).

The attacks include struggles and beatings during public gatherings, the closure of hotels and convention halls that they contract to carry out their acts, the going off the air of stations in which they are interviewed, the arrest of sound service providers for the activities and roadblocks by groups or armed shock groups. They have even stripped Freddy Superlano of his passport when he returned from Colombia a few days ago. This is how the primaries run and it is barely the preamble, since the official campaign begins on August 22, when the candidates will intensify their presence in the streets.

The Unitary Platform has described this Thursday as a “policy of terror” the threats and attacks that the candidates have suffered. “This persecution with all the candidates is a State policy that reflects the fear, the terror, that they have of the primary,” declared the leader Simón Calzadilla. But physical threats are not the only ones that will have to be dealt with between now and October 22. The National Commission of Primaries has indicated that it will enable more than 3,000 voting points, but they have not yet announced where they are. Logistics and mobilization is one of the biggest challenges that the organizing coalition will face, which has launched a raffle for telephones, televisions and other electronic equipment to raise funds to finance the consultation, after the electoral referee refused to support the process. and entered into restructuring.

The main wolf of the primaries, however, is on the side of the institutional structure of the State. A new National Electoral Council should be chosen in the coming days after the sudden resignation of its members last June, as a political maneuver to discourage the electoral race. Among those eligible is the current comptroller Elvis Amoroso who has disqualified several of the candidates in contention, being the case of Machado the most recent, but within the ruling party the quotas of power in the organization are still being negotiated. The Supreme Court could also invalidate the process by deciding based on a petition made by Luis Alejandro Ratti, a businessman linked to the so-called scorpions —a sector that separated from the opposition and has agreed to its survival with Maduro—, who appears as a candidate for the primaries and has gone to court to challenge the October consultation. The other ghost is in the advancement of the elections for this year or the beginning of 2024 —although they correspond to the end of next year— that the president has shown again this week. “Diosdado says that there could be elections this year,” he said Wednesday at a military rally.

The Government has abandoned the speech of concord that it had a few months ago. Negotiations seem stalled two years after they began. Implementation of a social agreement signed last November in Mexico to create a fund with Venezuelan resources frozen abroad, under United Nations administration, to address the humanitarian emergency in the country, which is beginning to be a forgotten crisis, has not yet been completed. and without financing. The Maduro government uses it as an excuse not to give in and insist on its position if the siege of sanctions is not lifted, although the greatest threat to this money is from the creditors of the enormous debt that the South American country has in default since 2017.

In recent weeks, Chavista discourse and forms have hardened once again with the intervention of the Venezuelan Red Cross, which has been interpreted as an affront to freedom of association in a key organization in humanitarian care, as well as with the rejection of a possible electoral observation of the European Union expressed by the head of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, last month. But an advance could finally blow up all the efforts of the opposition and the attempts of the international community to achieve greater democratic guarantees —among them the qualification of all the candidates, a repeated request from the United States and the European Union— to finally prosecute an exit to the Venezuelan political quagmire in the next presidential elections.

