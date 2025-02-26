02/26/2025



Updated 02/27/2025 at 00: 29h.





This Wednesday, the death of Fernando Martínez Mottola, one of the Venezuelan opponents who had to take refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas to escape the Chavista persecution was announced.

The opponent had to be asylum at the diplomatic headquarters in March 2024 after Chavismo announced the intention of stopping him, and other opponents, for crimes such as betrayal of homeland and terrorism

In the Embassy he lived nine months, until he decided to leave it in December after agreed with Chavism, probation and collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office.

For now, there is no knowledge that Martínez Mottola was sick during his impassage in the embassy. His departure was surprising.“None of the five members of María Corina Machado’s team was aware that she had negotiated her departure,” said ABC Omar González, head of organization of the Vente Venezuela party.









The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, He affirmed that the politician gave statements about the alleged “violent, conspiracy and destabilizers” that were allegedly organized at the diplomatic headquarters after the July 28 elections. However, Martínez never declared the media about conspiracy plans or confirmed the prosecutor’s accusations. He took the secret to the grave.

Martínez Mottola, who was Minister of Transportation and Communications during the second government of Carlos Andrés Pérez, worked in 2019 as one of Juan Guaidó’s main advisors, when he was an interim president of Venezuela, and participated as a representative in a negotiation between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition in Norway.

“Siege” to the Argentine embassy

Last week, opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González asked the diplomatic community accredited in Venezuela to react to the “siege” to which those who are still refugees at the Argentine headquarters are still subjected.

The asylums, all of the Machado team, have denounced that the electric and water service have been cut since November and alerted the “collapse” of the residence plant in Caracas.

The “siege of the embassy” is “a fact that would have, in normal circumstances, the rejection of the entire international community, at least of the diplomatic community in Venezuela,” Gonzalez said. “In Venezuela the Venezuelan diplomatic community must reject these measures (…) I have not read if the dean of the diplomatic corps has said something.”

“They have a duty, they have a duty,” Machado added during an interview, in hiding. “I ask you to raise your voices for our colleagues at the embassy (…) because it is an emergency issue.”

Martínez was not a member of María Corina’s team but of the Democratic unitary platform, whose coalition supported the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia, who won the presidential presidentials last July 28.

Respected between opponents

Among the reactions of those who knew him, the opinion of the former presidential candidate stands out Henrique Capriles. He expressed by the networks: «We send our felt words of condolences and a hug of accompaniment to the whole family of Fernando Martínez Mottola for this surprise, completely unexpected and irreparable loss. I met Fernando many years ago and was always a believer and practicing citizen of democracy, official and public servant, a good Venezuelan.

Also the former metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma He highlighted the exemplarity of Martínez Mottola and said he will retain his memories, actions and months of work that they shared as members of the Cabinet in the second government of Carlos Andrés Pérez.

“He was, without a doubt, a man committed to democratic values, he found out the entire dictatorship that oppresses us, had to take refuge in the Argentine Embassy to protect his life and bravely made the decision to leave, we will always remember it,” Ledezma said in X.